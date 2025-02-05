"Russian hunter" Vinicius Oliveira doubles down on his UFC Saudi Arabia call out of Umar Nurmagomedov: "He can see the demons inside"

Vinicius Oliveira recently doubled down on his UFC Saudi Arabia call out of Umar Nurmagomedov as he expressed interest in fighting him next. He noted that the Dagestani is afraid to fight him and explained his reasoning for why he might be avoiding him.

The Brazilian earned an impressive win over Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday and took advantage of his post-fight interview by calling out 'Young Eagle'. The Dagestani is coming off his title fight loss to Merab Dvalishvili, and so a win would definitely fast track Oliveira to a title shot rather than a gradual ascension up the rankings.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 'Lok Dog' discussed why he targeted 'Young Eagle' and expressed confidence in his chances at defeating the No.3 ranked UFC bantamweight. Oliveira mentioned that Nurmagomedov also believes the Brazilian is capable of defeating him and put his entire team on notice:

"If he lose to me, it would be a shame for [the] Nurmagomedov family and I'm totally sure about it...I'm talking truth...I'm gonna win this fight and he believe that because I trust myself. And he and all Nurmagomedov, believe it when I'm talking about that because I can express that...When he looks at my eyes, he can see the demons inside. I'm ready to face him...anyone of Nurmagomedov's guys. I'm the Russian hunter."

Check out Vinicius Oliveira's comments below:

Vinicius Oliveira claims he is a more complete fighter than Umar Nurmagomedov

In addition to doubling down on his callout of Umar Nurmagomedov, Vinicius Oliveira claimed that he is a more complete fighter than the Dagestani.

During the aforementioned clip, Oliveira mentioned that he belives he would have an advantage against Nurmagomedov in all areas, which is why he would try to avoid fighting him:

"[Nurmagomedov is] scared of me because he knows I'm taller than him, I'm stronger than him and I am an unpredictable fighter. He will never know my next step. Even me, I don't know my next step, so my opponent [will] never know my next step...I'm a dangerous fighter because I am good at standup...on the ground...all situations inside the fight. And I don't fear nobody."

Check out Vinicius Oliveira's post-fight interview featuring his call out of Umar Nurmagomedov below:

