Vinicius Oliveira urges Dana White to book Umar Nurmagomedov fight after UFC Saudi Arabia win: "But I think he’s scared of me"

Vinicius Oliveira recently urged Dana White to book a massive bout against Umar Nurmagomedov following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia. The talented bantamweight has been an exciting addition to the promotion and is eager to test himself against the top contenders.

'Lok Dog' earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Said Nurmagomedov to extend his winning streak to five consecutive wins and improved his MMA record to 22-3.

Nurmagomedov is coming off his unsuccessful title attempt after losing a unanimous decision to reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili. It was his first career loss, which ended his 18-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, 'Lok Dog' has remained unbeaten since earning his UFC contract on the 'Contender Series' and has now aimed at 'Young Eagle'. Championship Rounds posted Oliveira's post-fight interview, where he accused Nurmagomedov of being afraid to fight him and pleaded with White to book that fight next:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's part of the game. It was just business. I have only one specific guy from Dagestan to fight, his name is Umar Nurmagomedov. If he has courage to face me, I'm here. And if Dana [White] allowed this fight, I'm here to fight against [Nurmagomedov] but I think he's scared of me."

Check out Vinicius Oliveira's comments regarding Umar Nurmagomedov below:

Expand Tweet

UFC Saudi Arabia wasn't the first time Vinicius Oliveira has called out Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Saudi Arabia wasn't the first time Vinicius Oliveira aimed at Umar Nurmagomedov, calling for a bout against him as he has been eager to fight the Dagestani for quite some time.

Full Send MMA posted a video to their X account showing Oliveira mocking Nurmagomedov and explaining why he wants to fight him along with a voice note from 'Young Eagle':

"'Hey, stupid, send me your number. Why are you talking too much?' I'm talking a lot because you are in my fu**ing weight. You're a little chicken... I'm coming for you. Don't be [a] pu**y, don't run away from your destiny."

Check out Full Send's post showing Vinicius Oliveira mocking Umar Nurmagomedov below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.