Joe Rogan gets honest about Jon Jones' GOAT status, names two ex-UFC champions who fit the bill as well: "He's in the argument too"

Joe Rogan offered an honest take on Jon Jones' standing in the MMA GOAT (greatest of all time) debate. Jones holds the record for most successful title defenses in light heavyweight division history and has defended the heavyweight title once since vacating the 205-pound throne.

Rogan reaffirmed his stance on Jones being the greatest MMA fighter ever despite ongoing debates and past controversies. The UFC color commentator acknowledged that while Jones' resume is unmatched in terms of longevity, other fighters deserve recognition too. He pointed to Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre as two former champions who could be in the conversation.

Speaking on episode #2280 of The Joe Rogan Experience with writer and producer Peter Berg, Rogan said:

“He has been a world champion for 14 years. I think on paper for sure [he's the GOAT]. The problem with that on paper is who did he fight vs. who did Georges St-Pierre fight vs. who did Khabib fight? Out of just the sheer longevity I have to say Jon Jones [is the greatest]. But I could see the argument for Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson] being the best martial artist I’ve ever seen. I think he’s the best expression of martial arts talent and technique that I’ve ever seen."

He added:

“But then Georges St-Pierre is right up there too, and he was a multiple-division world champion. He won the welterweight title and then he came back after four years off to beat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. He’s in the argument too, but I just think there’s a real problem with saying ‘the number one of all time, the greatest of all time’. But if you were going to give it to someone I’d say give it to Jon.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:10:40):

Joe Rogan talks about Jon Jones' thorough preparation before fights

Jon Jones is a revered tactician when it comes to breaking down fights and analyzing the tapes of his opponents. The American has claimed in the past that he deconstructs every frame and minute detail with precision, down to habitual sequences of opponents shooting for a takedown or which way their head tilts while taking a shot.

Rogan, for the longest time, has been intrigued by Jones' approach in preparation for his bouts. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of his podcast, he said:

"Jon Jones is famous for studying tape and devising game plans and strategies that are based on what he sees about his opponent's tendencies. That's how he caught Daniel Cormier with that left high kick. He knew that Daniel dips to the right. Daniel even called it out before, saying, ‘You think you're gonna hit me with that head kick?’ And he actually did hit him with it in the fight because Daniel had a tendency, and Jon exploited that tendency."

Rogan added:

"He does that with everybody. He's famous for not just doing that but also not taking fights on last-minute notice. He’s had some opponents fall out, and when the UFC offers him an alternative opponent in a short period of time, he says no."

