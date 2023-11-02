Joe Rogan gets inside scoop on why UFC was dropped from sponsoring rumored Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

Joe Rogan has got an inside scoop on why the UFC was dropped from sponsoring a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

For the past few months, there has been a constant conversation surrounding a potential cage fight between the two tech giants. The fight got global attention and even attracted UFC CEO Dana White who has been quite vocal about hosting the potential fight under his MMA promotion.

However, there have been no major developments as such and it looks like even if the fight does end up happening, it won't be under the biggest MMA promotion in the world. During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Elon Musk revealed why he doesn't intend to involve Dana White if the fight does take place.

Musk said that they're looking to fight at the historical Colosseum in Italy and don't want to have a lot of ads there:

“We don’t want to have tons of ads and UFC branding on the Colisseum because it’s a historical place.”

