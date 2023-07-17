Joe Rogan gets real on whether he could take on Jake Paul in a fight - "He's a good boxer"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has admitted he doesn't think he'd have a chance if he was put in a boxing ring against Jake Paul.

Paul has divided opinion since making the switch from YouTube to professional boxing. There are some who believe he lacks boxing ability while others are impressed with his level considering he's only been training in the discipline for a short time.

Rogan has regularly commended 'The Problem Child' for his talent in the ring and what he has accomplished so far. Paul is 6-1 as a professional and has put away former UFC greats in Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. The 26-year-old is also hoping to do the same again on August 5 when he takes on Nate Diaz.

The UFC color commentator was joined by comedian Andrew Schultz on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). During the episode, Shultz asked Rogan if he thought he stood a chance against Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

The 55-year-old admitted that Paul is a good boxer and would likely beat him because he's older and has knee problems. Rogan explained:

"Well, he'd [Jake Paul] would probably f*ck me up. He's a really good boxer. He's a good boxer. When I was a younger man and had good knees, I could be kickboxing him, but I can barely get through a workout without being in pain now. There's a reality of knees and backs."

Catch Rogan's comments here:

Joe Rogan reveals his contract with the UFC is tied to Dana White

Rogan is considered by many fans as the voice of the UFC. While most hardcore MMA viewers are used to hearing a mixture of different voices in the hot seat during shows, Rogan is a staple for the casual fan who watching the biggest pay-per-views.

Some fans may not know, however, that Rogan is resting his future in the organization entirely on Dana White.

On episode 142 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revealed that he's not planning on staying in the commentatory booth if the UFC president ever leaves the promotion. He explained:

"He's an animal. He's just, like, always doing stuff. He's always involved, he's always got deals, he's always working on fights, he's always... he f*****g loves this s**t. If he ever... it's in my contract that if he ever leaves, I leave. I'm like, 'I don't wanna do this for anybody else.'"

Catch Rogan's comments here (18:30):