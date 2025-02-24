Joe Rogan gives five-word reaction to Google confirming Android's data encryption status in light of Apple dropping security feature for UK users

Joe Rogan has chimed in on the intense debate concerning Apple's reported repealing of a security feature for its United Kingdom (U.K.) users. Rogan questioned whether Google similarly dropped the feature for U.K. users in Android devices, which elicited a response from the "@NewsFromGoogle" X handle. Rogan himself then issued a concise response.

A recent report by Al Jazeera cited The Washington Post and addressed the polarizing development in U.S.-headquartered tech giant Apple's recent change in security for U.K. users. Apparently, under the U.K.'s Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, the British government handed Apple a technical capability notice and warned that they ought to comply with the government's demand.

The U.K. security officials recently sought the removal of end-to-end encryption of U.K. Apple users. They demanded Apple give them backdoor access to the encrypted content, thereby handing them users' cloud data. Apple indicated they'd no longer be able to give the users the 'Advanced Data Protection' (ADP) feature; unavailable to new users and soon-to-be-discontinued for existing users.

As such, major concerns have arisen that the U.K. government could access U.K. Apple users' private data; including iCloud information like notes, files, images, and miscellaneous content.

British cleric and political commentator Calvin Robinson put forth an X post regarding the same. Joe Rogan responded to Robinson's post and questioned whether Google had done the same with Android devices. Rogan indicated that if the U.K. government had the same access to Android phones, it'd be a great motivator to switch platforms.

The "@NewsFromGoogle" X handle responded to Joe Rogan's post and noted:

"Android backups are encrypted and no one can access them except you; it's been that way since 2018."

Joe Rogan then issued the following five-word response:

"Thank you for the clarification!"

Joe Rogan also criticized Apple during his interaction with Mark Zuckerberg

Over the years, Google-helmed Android and Apple's iOS have reigned as the top-tier mobile operating systems around the world. Both Google and Apple happen to be U.S.-headquartered organizations. Joe Rogan, who's beheld as a prominent public personality in the American socio-political sphere, has previously praised as well as criticized both tech giants.

Back in October 2018, Rogan hosted influencer Marques Brownlee on episode #1186 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast and addressed Apple's widely-discussed 'Batterygate' scandal. Among other allegations, Apple was accused of slowing down its users' iPhones via software updates to ensnare them into purchasing the newer models. Rogan notably lambasted Apple over it.

Furthermore, the MMA personality even recently took aim at Apple. Rogan hosted tech billionaire and Meta head honcho Mark Zuckerberg on episode #2255 of the JRE in January 2025. The duo expressed their admiration for certain aspects of the Apple organization and its operating systems.

While Zuckerberg lauded the late Steve Jobs' invention of the iPhone and praised Apple's innovation, he also opined that certain rules placed by the organization felt arbitrary. Moreover, Rogan specifically discussed the Apple Store and underscored that it was charging users an unfair percentage thereto. The UFC commentator said:

"But there's so much of what Apple does that I don't like. And one of the big ones is the way they do that Apple Store, where they charge people 30 percent. Like, that seems so insane that they can get away with doing that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:20:57):

