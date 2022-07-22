"Let them be morbidly obese and go through life at a massive risk of heart attack" - when Joe Rogan shot down the concept of 'fat shaming' obese people

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan gave his take on the concept of 'fat shaming'. 'Fat shaming' is thought of as harsh criticism lobbied towards someone who is perceived as overweight.

Joe Rogan actually defended fat shaming, sharing his belief that shame can be motivational. In the clip, Rogan says:

"No one's ever been this fat, and then we have these things to shield people from it. We call it fat shaming. You know, don't tell someone they're fat. Let them be morbidly obese and go through life at a massive risk of heart attack, stroke, or diabetes. Don't say anything, because then you'll hurt their feelings."

After sharing these sentiments, Rogan went on to discuss how he believes fat shaming would help some people. Rogan said:

"Meanwhile, you could say something to someone, and it might be uncomfortable in the moment, like 'Hey, Mike. Listen, I don't want to be that guy, but you gotta lose some weight.' And then that guy could go and look in the mirror and go, 'F***, I really do need to lose some weight.' And then they'll lose some weight, and they'll be healthy."

Rogan seems to be minimizing what is a complex issue that has social, physiological, and medical factors. Without getting too deep into it, there are several studies that show weight shaming has an adverse effect on weight loss.

Ultimately, it is of the utmost importance to be mindful of any commentary you make about other people's weight, as you may be causing more harm than good.

You can watch the full excerpt from The Joe Rogan Experience below:

Joe Rogan interviews jiu-jitsu champion who only eats pizza and pasta

In another excerpt from The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan interviewed Mikey Musumeci, a four-time international brazilian jiu-jitsu federation black belt world champion. Rogan asked Musumeci about his famous diet, which consists of one meal, mostly pasta and pizza, every day.

Musumeci explained his diet by saying:

"That part of your brain that says, 'Oh you're full — stop eating,' I stopped having from cutting weight so much. So what I started doing was intermittent fasting. So, I would just not eat during the day, because honestly, I don't like eating before training... I would just eat at night. I just started eating the food I love. I'm Italian, so I grew up just eating pizza and pasta. So, I make pizza and pasta every night.

It's certainly an unorthodox diet, but you can't deny Musumeci's success. He's the first American to win more than one IBJFF title at black belt.

You can watch the full excerpt from the JRE below:

