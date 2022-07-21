Mikey Musumeci reveals he will fight for first-ever ONE submission grappling world title in September

On September 30, Mikey Musumeci will compete for the first-ever submission grappling world championship in ONE.

The multi-time American BJJ world champion announced his next appearance in the circle on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, as well as at the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video press conference in Los Angeles earlier today.

ONE Championship reintroduced submission grappling to the circle at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X. Since then, the promotion has been busy signing some of the best grapplers in the world to compete under the ONE banner. Now those competitors will have more than pride on the line.

When asked about competing for the promotion’s first-ever submission grappling world title, Musumeci shared his excitement for the opportunity with members of the media:

“I’m gonna be fighting October 1st [September 30 in North America] for the first belt in jiu-jitsu history in ONE, so I’m super honored for the opportunity to have the chance to become the first champion and I’m so excited.”

Musumeci is considered one of the most talented and methodical grapplers in the game right now. Many fans consider the 26-year-old to be a true BJJ nerd and a lifelong student of the game. He has been training since he was four-years-old.

Combined with one of the coolest nicknames in the world in, ‘Darth Rigatoni’, Musumeci is primed to become a massive global superstar in the martial arts world when ONE finally debuts on Prime Video in the coming months.

Mikey Musumeci hopes to give fans another spectacular finish in his September return

Musumeci, a five-time IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) world champion, signed with ONE Championship in early 2022. The New Jersey native made his promotional debut at ONE 156 in April.

His first appearance in the circle was nothing short of spectacular when he brilliantly submitted Japanese grappling pioneer and legend Masakazu Imanari in just over four minutes of action.

Following his stunning submission victory over the creator of the Imanari Roll, Mikey Musumeci was rewarded a $50,000 performance bonus, a gesture that brought the grappling phenom to tears inside the circle.

Though Mikey Musumeci’s opponent was not announced during the press conference, 'Darthn Rigatoni' was asked how he saw the contest going. Humble as ever, the 26-year-old was unable to levy a prediction, but is hoping to wow fans with another fantastic finish:

“You never really know the outcome of the matches, but hopefully I hit a cool move.”

Watch ONE Championship's official press conference along with Prime video below:

