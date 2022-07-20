Mikey Musumeci pulls off Angela Lee’s signature twister submission in training

ONE's resident jiu-jitsu nerd and multi-time BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci is making ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee and jiu-jitsu legend Eddie Bravo proud. The American black belt has a myriad of tricks up his sleeve when it comes to submitting his opponents on the mats.

One such trick is the ever-dazzling and excruciating Twister submission hold. The move was invented by Eddie Bravo and has become synonymous with ONE women's atomweight world champ Angela Lee. 'Unstoppable' used the Twister to stop Natalie Gonzales Hills back in 2015 and has since been using it as one of her signature weapons.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci pulled off the submission hold on ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the gym. The way Musumeci used an open guard entry from the bottom to entangle Chilson's legs en route to the Twister is quite unique.

Watch the video here:

Ever since it was introduced into the grappling circuit by modern-day jiu-jitsu master Eddie Bravo, the Twister has been used in quite a few MMA and submission grappling matches. And yet, you can count on one hand how often the move is pulled off successfully at the highest level.

Considering how inventive Mikey Musumeci is with his entries and how deceptively unorthodox his attacks are, we won't be surprised if he eventually pulls it off too. Here's to hoping he busts it out in his next outing at ONE Championship.

Mikey Musumeci will be at the ONE x Amazon press conference in LA on July 20

As part of ONE Championship's massive effort to bring their brand of martial arts closer to North American fans, they struck a monumental deal with Amazon Prime Video. The historic five-year deal will have the online streaming giant broadcasting 12 live ONE events every year on US prime time.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is ecstatic about the deal and said this in a statement:

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization."

To promote ONE 161, the first event of the partnership, and to further introduce ONE to the North American viewing market, the Asian organization will have a massive press conference in LA on July 20.

Obviously, ONE will fill the event with their biggest names - from champions to beloved legends to upcoming stars - including Mikey Musumeci. The American grappling star has quite the following in his home country and will surely be a great ambassador for ONE in their efforts to achieve worldwide reach.

