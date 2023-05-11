Joe Rogan gives his two cents on Mark Zuckerberg winning BJJ tournament

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has reacted to Mark Zuckerberg winning a BJJ tournament.

The Meta CEO entered his first BJJ tournament this past weekend and surprised everyone by winning the tournament in the white belt featherweight division. Ever since the development has come to light, Zuckerberg is being praised by many MMA purists and fighters.

Mark Zuckerberg's performance also caught the eye of Joe Rogan who recently praised the Meta CEO on his podcast The JRE. He said:

“Mark Zuckerberg is a f*cking savage. He’s been training jiu-jitsu. This is what he did, he had a covid mask, and he put a hat on, and he hid, and used an alias. Imagine you’re right about to compete in your first competition, ‘I’ll give a try, what’s the worst thing that could happen?’, the worst thing that could happen is getting strangled by a super nerd in front of the whole world!”

While further claiming to be proud of Zuckerberg, Joe Rogan said:

“He’s awesome, I’m so proud of him. I think that’s amazing, it’s amazing that he did that… He doesn’t have to do anything, he’s one of the richest people on Earth, and he just takes a chance and tries to get good at this thing. Then he goes and competes in this thing, we should all celebrate that. That’s amazing.”

Mark Zuckerberg BJJ: What did the Meta CEO say after winning the BJJ tournament

In only his first outing, Zuckerberg found great success and brought home gold and silver medals in the Gi and No-Gi disciplines of the sport. Following his win, the Meta CEO took to Instagram to share several images of his BJJ competition and said:

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals. for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!"

It is worth noting that Mark Zuckerberg is an avid fan of MMA. He started training in September 2022 and his passion for the sport has only grown since then. Zuckerberg was even seen rolling with BJJ world champion and ONE Championship flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci several weeks ago.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Mark Zuckerberg continues to compete in BJJ or if he goes on to try his hands in MMA as well in the future.

