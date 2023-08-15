Joe Rogan gives his two cents on raging Lizzo controversy around fatshaming and sexual harrassment

When it comes to the discussion of body positivity, Joe Rogan begs to differ with the notion that body positivity inherently embraces a spectrum of diverse beauty.

American rapper Lizzo, an advocate of body positivity, faces a complex ordeal, grappling with allegations of sexual harassment and the unraveling of her romance with Myke Wright. The challenging period for Lizzo coincides with a sexual harassment lawsuit from former backup dancers of the American.

The recipient of four Grammy awards is facing a lawsuit filed by three former dancers who have accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The legal action includes allegations of sexual, religious, and racial harassment.

The dancers claim that Lizzo pressured them into attending sex shows and interacting with other dancers between 2021 and 2023. They also accuse Lizzo of fat-shaming and pressuring a dancer to touch a performer's breasts.

Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with American comedian Tim Dillon on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC color commentator raised concerns about the physical toll the dancers had to endure because of the sudden introduction to intense choreography:

“When you’re a big girl, and you’re not exercising, then all of a sudden someone hires you for a dance show because they want the big girls and then you have to do that kind of sh*t every day. Your body’s not prepared for that, your joints are weak. It’s like asking someone to go into some crazy cardiovascular exercise"

Later in the discussion, Joe Rogan highlighted the concern of the potential normalization of unhealthy behaviors stemming from the gradual transition of advocating healthy lifestyles to embracing the concept of body positivity.

Check out the full discussion between Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon below:

When Joe Rogan and Bill Maher slammed body positivity movement as "Orvellian"

During a conversation on JRE, Bill Maher and Joe Rogan, used the term "Orwellian" to criticize the concept of body positivity. According to them, it highlights the normalization of morbid obesity.

The term 'Orwellian' is derived from the works of George Orwell, which portrays a dystopian society characterized by pervasive government control, manipulation of information, and suppression of individualism.

In this context, Maher and Joe Rogan posit that the concept of "body positivity" to seemingly endorse and regularize morbid obesity could be interpreted as a method of societal manipulation. They believe that in doing so, a health-related issue is wrongly presented as a favorable and socially acceptable way of living.

Check out the full episode below: