Joe Rogan goes deep on "donations" theory that could explain mysterious drones and alleged UFO vehicles

Joe Rogan recently delved into a compelling theory that may shed light on the growing phenomenon of mysterious drones and reported UFO sightings. Rogan has a deep fascination with delving into intricate subjects within science and technology, with a particular focus on those connected to extraterrestrial life.

The veteran UFC broadcaster's enthusiasm for these topics is evident in his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he frequently invites leading scientists and experts for extensive, insightful discussions.

During a recent episode of his podcast featuring American physicist Harold 'Sonny' White, Rogan discussed an analogy to explain how those who claim to have recovered UFO vehicles might describe their origins. He proposed that, if such vehicles were indeed recovered, they could be presented in a more understandable form to aid in the study and comprehension of their technology:

"Speaking for the people who believe they have recovered these vehicles from somewhere else, one of the ways they describe them, which is really kind of bizarre, is they describe them as donations. If you were going to try to get someone to figure out how to construct their own automobile, you wouldn’t give them a 2025 Corvette ZR1."

He added:

"What you would give them is a Model T. You’d give them some simple combustion engine, a carburetor that you could look at and say, 'Okay, someone who knows how to make a locomotive could look at that and go, So this thing, the combustion, and then the gases spin around and then it creates energy and spins these wheels. Then this thing has different gears, and okay, that goes to the back wheels. Okay, I think we could do this.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:20:40):

When Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on mysterious drones spotted over New Jersey last year

Last December, a series of sightings of mysterious aerial objects, reportedly drones, across various locations in New Jersey, triggered increasing concern among residents.

During a December episode of his podcast featuring wellness expert Bert Sorin, Joe Rogan discussed the curious drone sightings in New Jersey. He suggested that the objects observed in the sky were probably not UFOs but rather drones being flown in a coordinated manner by individuals with questionable intentions.

However, Rogan didn’t completely dismiss the possibility that these sightings might have been the result of something more mysterious.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:57:42):

