Joe Rogan goes deep on "weird" crop circle phenomenon, details "complex geometric designs" mystery 

It's widely known that Joe Rogan is passionately fascinated with the idea of extraterrestrial life. While he wouldn't call himself a full believer, the 57-year-old podcaster is quite fond of the conversation regarding UFOs and alien lifeforms.

Ad

This was quite obvious when Rogan invited AJ Gentile, host of The Why Files, as a guest on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. One of the most interesting bits of the conversation was crop circles, which have baffled and divided scientists and other experts throughout history.

A large contingent of conspiracy theorists believe that these significantly large circular patterns found on crop fields are created by aliens, while others believe they're nothing but hoaxes.

Ad

Trending

Rogan said of crop circles:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Crop circles is a weird one. It's a a weird one because when I first saw them I'm like, 'What is that?' And then I saw that these guys were doing them with boards and string and I was like, 'Oh it's just people being silly' And then I watched a whole documentary about how the energy that bent these things over caused these nodes to explode as if they had been cooked in a microwave. Like,'What?'"

Ad

He continued:

"And then you find out that the actual stalks are woven together. It's not that they're pressed down, they're woven together. And that these are complex geometric designs that would have taken people weeks to map out."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:17):

Ad

When Joe Rogan asked Brian Cox if aliens exist

When it comes to Joe Rogan's explorations of aliens and extraterrestrial life, perhaps none parries the answers he got when he had Brian Cox over on his show. Cox is a renowned physicist and astronomer and is one of the most recognizable names in popular science today.

When asked by Rogan if he believes that life outside of planet Earth exists, Cox responded from a particle physics standpoint, saying:

Ad

"I think there must be. Even in the solar system, I would not be surprised to find microbes on Mars or some of the moons of Jupiter or Saturn, where there's liquid water. And the reason why I think that - and it's a guess - it's because if you look at the history of life on Earth, then so Earth formed, and it was just a there was no life. It was a ball of rock. And almost as soon as it cooled down we see evidence of life."

Ad

Listen to their conversation here (0:01):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.