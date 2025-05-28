Joe Rogan goes deep on "weird" crop circle phenomenon, details "complex geometric designs" mystery 

It's widely known that Joe Rogan is passionately fascinated with the idea of extraterrestrial life. While he wouldn't call himself a full believer, the 57-year-old podcaster is quite fond of the conversation regarding UFOs and alien lifeforms.
This was quite obvious when Rogan invited AJ Gentile, host of The Why Files, as a guest on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. One of the most interesting bits of the conversation was crop circles, which have baffled and divided scientists and other experts throughout history.
A large contingent of conspiracy theorists believe that these significantly large circular patterns found on crop fields are created by aliens, while others believe they're nothing but hoaxes.
Rogan said of crop circles:
"Crop circles is a weird one. It's a a weird one because when I first saw them I'm like, 'What is that?' And then I saw that these guys were doing them with boards and string and I was like, 'Oh it's just people being silly' And then I watched a whole documentary about how the energy that bent these things over caused these nodes to explode as if they had been cooked in a microwave. Like,'What?'"
He continued:
"And then you find out that the actual stalks are woven together. It's not that they're pressed down, they're woven together. And that these are complex geometric designs that would have taken people weeks to map out."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:17):
When Joe Rogan asked Brian Cox if aliens exist
When it comes to Joe Rogan's explorations of aliens and extraterrestrial life, perhaps none parries the answers he got when he had Brian Cox over on his show. Cox is a renowned physicist and astronomer and is one of the most recognizable names in popular science today.
When asked by Rogan if he believes that life outside of planet Earth exists, Cox responded from a particle physics standpoint, saying:
"I think there must be. Even in the solar system, I would not be surprised to find microbes on Mars or some of the moons of Jupiter or Saturn, where there's liquid water. And the reason why I think that - and it's a guess - it's because if you look at the history of life on Earth, then so Earth formed, and it was just a there was no life. It was a ball of rock. And almost as soon as it cooled down we see evidence of life."
Listen to their conversation here (0:01):