JRE guest blows Joe Rogan's mind with unique perspective on power with story involving aliens: "Woah"

Joe Rogan was left stunned during episode #2287 of The Joe Rogan Experience when guest Konstantin Kisin offered a thought-provoking take on power.

Ad

Joined by fellow Triggernometry host Francis Foster, Kisin used an analogy from the novel Roadside Picnic to explain why power, regardless of intent, can be dangerous.

Referencing the Russian sci-fi classic, Kisin described a scenario where aliens arrive on Earth, leaving behind mysterious artifacts. Some characters oppose their presence, not because they fear the aliens’ evil intentions, but because they worry about their good intentions. He elaborated:

"In that book, there is a scene where there are people who oppose this alien thing, and they say, “We mustn't use this. We mustn't touch this. We need to get these aliens out of here.” And another guy says to him, “Why do you fight these aliens? Like they want good. They’re trying to help us. They’re trying to improve things.” And he says, “ I don't fight them because I think they're going to do evil or they want to do evil. I fight them because they're going to do good as they understand it, and that's why power is dangerous. Because everyone can say, ‘ I don't want power to do bad things. I want power to do good things. Now, give it to me.’”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The insight immediately caught Rogan off guard, prompting him to react:

"Whoa."

Check out Konstantin Kisin and Joe Rogan's discussion on power below (1:51:15):

Ad

Joe Rogan discussed Heather McDonald’s on-stage collapse

Appearing in the aforementioned episode, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on comedian Heather McDonald's collapse during a performance. McDonald, while discussing the COVID-19 vaccine, fainted on stage.

Rogan suggested the event might be proof that we are living in a simulation. He remarked:

"I think we're really close to proof that the simulation is real... I really started to genuinely consider it where it snuck in through my logical defenses when this girl Heather McDonald blacked out on stage while she was making jokes about being vaccinated and then she blacks out and cracks her skull. Have you seen that? Legitimately, that was the first time in my life where I was like there's no way. I was like, they're f**king with us. They're just f**king with us. Something's happening. That can't be so dead on. This is like God is a script writer.

Ad

Rogan expressed disbelief, claiming the incident felt too surreal to be a mere coincidence.

Check out Joe Rogan's comment below (0:32):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.