Joe Rogan goes scorched earth on "woke" senator for claiming men and women are equals in sports

Joe Rogan was visibly displeased after Pennsylvania State Senator Lindsey Williams claimed that men and women are equal in sports. Following this statement, the UFC commentator lashed out and expressed his views on the matter.

A few days back, during a public gathering at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Williams asserted that there are no biological distinctions between men and women. This statement came while she was testifying against the Save Women's Sports Act, which seeks to prevent biological males from competing in female sports.

Notably, Williams claimed that women are physically comparable to men, which caught Rogan's attention. In a recent discussion with Big Jay Oakerson on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:

"There was some lady who was just arguing that there's no biological difference between men and women... She just got caught up in the woke bullsh*t. She lives in an echo chamber, probably, all the people around her are all either in academia or in some sort of left-wing, f*cking ideology, and they really believe that."

Rogan continued:

"You know there's a lot of different roles for people in this. It doesn't make you a man just because you're, you can run faster than everybody else. But, to say that men can't run faster than women is just, you're denying statistics and science and all the information that we've gathered forever... So, shut the f*ck up, this is stupid to say."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan proposes a 'striking-only' segment to the UFC

Joe Rogan has been a part of the UFC for over two decades. Notably, he was once a Taekwondo practitioner himself and loves the striking part of combat sports. Recently, in light of this, Rogan proposed introducing an interesting segment to the UFC.

A few weeks ago, UFC CEO Dana White entered the world of professional boxing. Additionally, during a recent JRE Fight Companion episode, Rogan wanted the UFC to explore kickboxing, which would be exclusively focused on striking.

The 57-year-old said:

"If you only like stand-up fights, it's not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring... The knockouts are f**king crazy... Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant. It would be dope. Just have a striking-only segment of the UFC."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:47):

