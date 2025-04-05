Joe Rogan and guest heap praise on "phenomenal" Candace Owens in recent episode of JRE

Episode #2299 of The Joe Rogan Experience saw the popular podcaster welcome fellow comedian Dave Smith. During the pair's conversation, they found themselves praising controversial political commentator Candace Owens, who has become a strong proponent of American conservative politics over the years.

As the pair spoke about talk shows, Smith explained that were he given his own show on cable television, he'd focus exclusively on late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is the subject of numerous conspiracy theories regarding his death and political connections.

Smith expressed his belief that such a show would draw more interest than any other, prompting the UFC commentator to say the following about Owens:

"The Candace Owens Show. It's on YouTube, it's phenomenal. It's like they created a monster with her when they fired her from The Daily Wire. They created a monster. She can't be stopped, because she's hittting all the f*cking third rails that no one wants to touch."

Check out Joe Rogan praising Candace Owens (14:42):

Both Owens and Rogan are vocal supporters of current United States president Donald Trump, who is a massively popular figure in the MMA space. He has turned up to several UFC events and is known to have a close friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, due in large part to the help he lent the promotion in the past.

In the 2000s, long before MMA, or the UFC to be specific, became mainstream, the promotion struggled to find venues on American soil. With the organization struggling for profit, Trump hosted UFC events, for which White is eternally grateful.

Joe Rogan isn't the only UFC figure who approves of Candace Owens

Besides Joe Rogan, former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is a noted fan of Candace Owens. In fact, he has even been interviewed on her podcast, with the pair bearing countless similarities regarding their politics and ideologies.

Moreover, Covington once expressed outrage over comments made by ex-UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland about women in the American workforce. He specifically mentioned Owens as evidence of how incorrect Strickland's assertions were.

