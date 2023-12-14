Sean Strickland makes 911 reference after fan asks if he and Colby Covington are homies

Sean Strickland dissed Colby Covington by referring to the latter calling 9-1-1 after being assaulted by Jorge Masvidal.

On January 20, 2024, Strickland will make his first defense of the UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis. While preparing for the UFC 297 main event, the 32-year-old shared a video on Instagram of him training with UFC light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev.

Strickland captioned the social media post with the following message:

“Fun day of fighting… @houseofdragonsinternational thanks for the clip”

Earlier this week, Colby Covington participated in a media day interview before his welterweight title fight on Saturday. Covington took an unexpected shot at Sean Strickland, leading to one fan commenting the following message on the previously mentioned Instagram post:

“You and Colby are homies ?”

In March 2022, Covington was physically attacked by Jorge Masvidal at a restaurant in Miami, leading to ‘Chaos’ calling the police. Strickland referred to the 911 call while responding to the fan above asking if he was friends with the controversial welterweight title challenger:

“@gus_ano_ naa man.. the only boys he ever calls is 911”

Instagram comments

What did Colby Covington say about Sean Strickland at the UFC 296 media day?

On Wednesday, December 13, Colby Covington answered various questions during his UFC 296 media day. At one point, ‘Chaos’ was asked about negative comments he had previously made about Sean Strickland. Covington responded by saying this about the middleweight king:

“I mean the guy said women only belong in the kitchen. If you told that to my friend Candace Owens, she would literally run circles around him and make him look like the amateur jabroni that he is. The guy’s the easiest fight in the division. There’s a reason he ran away from my division. Because he couldn’t cut it. So I’m just speaking on what everybody believes and thinks as well.”

On Saturday night, Colby Covington has bigger things to worry about than Sean Strickland. Covington will meet UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296, with the 170-pound title on the line. Only time will tell if ‘Chaos’ can capitalize on his third shot at the undisputed throne.

