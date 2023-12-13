Donald Trump to crown UFC champion? Colby Covington wants “mastermind” Dana White to “step aside” for UFC 296 belt presentation

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at UFC 296, where his self-proclaimed favorite fighter Colby Covington will have his third crack at the UFC welterweight title. It may very well be Covington's last chance to capture it, and if he does, 'Chaos' hopes that Trump is the one to wrap the belt around his waist.

During an interview with Chisanga Malata, a clip of which was shared on X/Twitter, 'Chaos' implored UFC CEO Dana White to allow the former United States president to wrap the welterweight strap around his waist.

"I love Dana and he's the greatest promoter in the history of any sport. I mean, he's the greatest commissioner, the guy is just a mastermind at what he's been able to do in this sport, but I'm gonna politely and respectfully ask Dana to step aside and let my favorite person and human alive right now, 45 Mr. Donald Trump, put that belt around my waist."

Check out Colby Covington go over his hope for Donald Trump to crown him the welterweight champion in the clip below:

Both men have a long history. Covington was, at one point, a forgettable fighter despite his success inside the octagon. He conducted himself respectfully before adopting the persona of a brash and intentionally antagonist Trump supporter to draw tremendous attention toward himself.

The persona is allegedly an exaggeration of Covington's real personality and love for Trump, whom he once visited in the White House during the latter's presidential tenure.

Donald Trump's history with the UFC

The UFC hasn't always been the financial and sports juggernaut that it is today. Nearly two decades ago, MMA was still held in low regard on American soil, which made it difficult for the UFC to book events and turn a profit. During one of its more financially difficult periods, the promotion found a friend in Donald Trump.

The future United States president welcomed the UFC to his own venue, the Trump Taj Mahal. This caused the friendship between him and UFC CEO Dana White to soar, and the two have displayed undying loyalty for each other ever since.