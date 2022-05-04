Dana White explains how "solid guy" Donald Trump helped the UFC during their early years

Dana White has praised former United States President Donald Trump. White explained that during the early days of the UFC, it was difficult to book venues and arenas because the sport was so new and unknown.

Dana White, speaking on The Pivot Podcast, revealed that it was Donald Trump who helped get the ball rolling on the UFC's success. Trump called him up and offered to host some events at the Trump Taj Mahal in Las Vegas:

"This brand was so bad, venues didn't even want us. Arenas didn't want us. We had a hard time finding venues. Trump literally called us. He said 'Come to my place, do the event here. We'll have you at the Trump Taj Mahal.' We get there, greatest set up for us. Showed up at the first fight and he was there until the last fight. Both times we went there."

"He's one of the most stand-up, solid dudes that I have ever met in my life. If he gives you his word, done." UFC President Dana White on Donald Trump"He's one of the most stand-up, solid dudes that I have ever met in my life. If he gives you his word, done." https://t.co/QT6UT3TalD

White then credited the UFC's success to people like Donald Trump. White revealed that this was a reason why he endorsed Trump's presidential campaign:

"Everything that happened to me in my career from there on out, he'd pick up the phone and congratulate me. Or send something. He's always been a solid guy with me. So then he calls me and says he's running for President. He said 'If you don't wanna do this, I completely understand, but I would be honored if you would speak at the National Republican Convention for me.' Everyone told me not to do it... Everything this guy's done for me, I'm gonna tell him no? That's not me."

Dana White on Ultimate Fighter Season 30

MMA fans around the world will soon get to see the latest season of the Ultimate Fighter. The two captains have been confirmed as bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former champ Amanda Nunes.

"We couldn't get on television when this started.. none of the networks would take us because they were too afraid of the product" ~



#PMSLive 30 SEASONS OF ULTIMATE FIGHTER"We couldn't get on television when this started.. none of the networks would take us because they were too afraid of the product" ~ @danawhite 30 SEASONS OF ULTIMATE FIGHTER"We couldn't get on television when this started.. none of the networks would take us because they were too afraid of the product" ~@danawhite#PMSLive https://t.co/6o1YdFMiGL

Pena shocked the world when she submitted Nunes at UFC 269 in December 2021. Few predicted that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' would successfully toe-to-toe with 'The Lioness', but she walked away as the champion.

Dana White revealed that originally they couldn't get the UFC on TV and it was often dominated by reality television. The Ultimate Fighter was created as a way to combine both and gain exposure for the organization.

The culmination of Season 30 will feature a much-anticipated rematch between Pena and Nunes. Pena will look to add to her legacy as champion by defending the belt for the first time.

