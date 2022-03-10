"I don't know what would happen to the UFC without him" - Donald Trump says Dana White is irreplaceable for the promotion

Donald Trump believes UFC president Dana White is irreplaceable for the promotion. The former U.S. president cannot see a future for the UFC without White.

The former Republican president recently told The Nelk Boys on an episode of the Full Send Podcast:

"I don't know what would happen to the UFC without him. That's one man. They say you can always replace somebody. I'm not sure if that man is replaceable."

White has turned the UFC around since being installed as the president. The UFC is one of the biggest sports promotions in the world and is growing rapidly.

Watch Donald Trump's take on Dana White below:

Donald Trump shares close ties with the UFC, with fighters often joining his rallies and campaigns. UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal was seen speaking about the horrors of socialism and communism at the Tampa Convention Center late in 2020. This was the first in a four-part ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour hosted by Donald Trump Jr. for the Trump re-election campaign.

The former president has also been seen talking to UFC welterweight Colby Covington and was even spotted with 'Chaos' inside the White House. According to recent reports, Trump was rooting for Jorge Masvidal ahead of his UFC 272 bout against Covington.

The relationship between Donald Trump and Dana White

Donald Trump and Dana White go back a long way to when White first acquired the struggling UFC along with the Fertitta brothers. Trump invited the UFC to host events at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The UFC boss openly endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016. White praised Trump for backing the UFC during the sport's hardest phases. White said in his speech:

"I’ve been in the fight business my whole life. I know fighters. Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he’ll fight for this country. Arenas around the world refused to host our events. Nobody took us seriously; nobody except Donald Trump. Donald was the first guy that recognized the potential that we saw in the UFC and encouraged us to build our business."

Watch White's speech at the Republican National Convention below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim