Former president Donald Trump reportedly calls Colby Covington "a big phony", hopes to see Jorge Masvidal win UFC 272 grudge match

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington via ufc.com and Donald Trump via Getty
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Mar 04, 2022 01:00 PM IST
News

Donald Trump has reportedly betrayed Colby Covington's loyalty and called him a 'big phony.' According to popular radio personality Josh Cohen, the former U.S. president recently told his golf partners that he wants Jorge Masvidal to defeat Covington in their upcoming grudge match at UFC 272.

In a series of tweets, Cohen reported that legitimate sources informed him about Trump's dislike for Covington. Cohen wrote:

"A 100% RELIABLE source tells me that while golfing last week Former President Donald Trump said he not only believes Masvidal 'will' beat Covington, he 'wants' to see Masvidal beat Covington, referring to Covington as a 'big phony.'"
A 100% RELIABLE source tells me that while golfing last week Former President Donald Trump said he not only believes Masvidal “will” beat Covington, he “wants” to see Masvidal beat Covington, referring to Covington as a “big phony”. #ColbyCovington #CovingtonMasvidal #UFC272

In a subsequent tweet, Cohen sympathized with Covington for being a loyal Trump supporter and receiving betrayal in return.

I honestly feel badly for Colby that Trump told his golf group last week that he wants AND expects Masvidal to win on Saturday, and that he called Colby a “big phony”.Covington has been very loyal to Trump and now looks foolish.Honestly, he deserves better. #UFC272

The ESPN host then claimed he had received a "first person" account of Trump's comments about Covington:

I have a first person account that Donald Trump did refer to Colby Covington as “a big phony” that he “hopes to see lose” last week while golfing.@GamebredFighter is accurate:Covington’s loyalty to Trump has been humiliatingly betrayed, sadly. #ColbyCovington #Jorge #UFC272

Colby Covington has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump

Colby Covington has been very vocal in his support for Donald Trump. 'Chaos' even received a phone call from the former Republican president after his win over Tyron Woodley in 2020.

Watch Colby Covington speak with Donald Trump in the video below:

Covington also visited the White House after his interim title victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. 'Chaos' also carried his interim strap for the visit.

More recently, Covington opened up about sharing a close relationship with the former president. The 34-year old told TMZ Sports ahead of his UFC 268 rematch against Kamaru Usman:

"It's incredible. It's indescribable. It's so out of body like it doesn't feel real sometimes. I'm like, 'Man, is this really me or am I like [having an] out of body experience, like looking down on myself or something.' So, it's amazing but it just shows that hard work pays off and when you put your mind to something, there's no limits to what you can do in life. So, it's amazing having their support. You know, I have this energy that I get from him [Donald Trump], I call it 'Dragon Energy' and I'm gonna unleash that 'Dragon Energy' next weekend [at UFC 268] and I'm gonna take that UFC undisputed title back and then, I know Donald Trump is gonna take back the White House."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
Fetching more content...
