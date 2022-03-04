Former president Donald Trump reportedly calls Colby Covington "a big phony", hopes to see Jorge Masvidal win UFC 272 grudge match

Donald Trump has reportedly betrayed Colby Covington's loyalty and called him a 'big phony.' According to popular radio personality Josh Cohen, the former U.S. president recently told his golf partners that he wants Jorge Masvidal to defeat Covington in their upcoming grudge match at UFC 272.

In a series of tweets, Cohen reported that legitimate sources informed him about Trump's dislike for Covington. Cohen wrote:

"A 100% RELIABLE source tells me that while golfing last week Former President Donald Trump said he not only believes Masvidal 'will' beat Covington, he 'wants' to see Masvidal beat Covington, referring to Covington as a 'big phony.'"

JC- Former World Champion ⭕️ @JoshCohenRadio



#ColbyCovington #CovingtonMasvidal #UFC272 A 100% RELIABLE source tells me that while golfing last week Former President Donald Trump said he not only believes Masvidal “will” beat Covington, he “wants” to see Masvidal beat Covington, referring to Covington as a “big phony”. A 100% RELIABLE source tells me that while golfing last week Former President Donald Trump said he not only believes Masvidal “will” beat Covington, he “wants” to see Masvidal beat Covington, referring to Covington as a “big phony”. #ColbyCovington #CovingtonMasvidal #UFC272

In a subsequent tweet, Cohen sympathized with Covington for being a loyal Trump supporter and receiving betrayal in return.

JC- Former World Champion ⭕️ @JoshCohenRadio



Covington has been very loyal to Trump and now looks foolish.



Honestly, he deserves better. I honestly feel badly for Colby that Trump told his golf group last week that he wants AND expects Masvidal to win on Saturday, and that he called Colby a “big phony”.Covington has been very loyal to Trump and now looks foolish.Honestly, he deserves better. #UFC272 I honestly feel badly for Colby that Trump told his golf group last week that he wants AND expects Masvidal to win on Saturday, and that he called Colby a “big phony”.Covington has been very loyal to Trump and now looks foolish.Honestly, he deserves better. #UFC272

The ESPN host then claimed he had received a "first person" account of Trump's comments about Covington:

Colby Covington has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump

Colby Covington has been very vocal in his support for Donald Trump. 'Chaos' even received a phone call from the former Republican president after his win over Tyron Woodley in 2020.

Watch Colby Covington speak with Donald Trump in the video below:

Covington also visited the White House after his interim title victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. 'Chaos' also carried his interim strap for the visit.

More recently, Covington opened up about sharing a close relationship with the former president. The 34-year old told TMZ Sports ahead of his UFC 268 rematch against Kamaru Usman:

"It's incredible. It's indescribable. It's so out of body like it doesn't feel real sometimes. I'm like, 'Man, is this really me or am I like [having an] out of body experience, like looking down on myself or something.' So, it's amazing but it just shows that hard work pays off and when you put your mind to something, there's no limits to what you can do in life. So, it's amazing having their support. You know, I have this energy that I get from him [Donald Trump], I call it 'Dragon Energy' and I'm gonna unleash that 'Dragon Energy' next weekend [at UFC 268] and I'm gonna take that UFC undisputed title back and then, I know Donald Trump is gonna take back the White House."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim