UFC News: Colby Covington hopes to speak for President Trump on next election campaign

UFC Singapore Fight Night

What's the story?

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has revealed his intention to support US President Donald Trump as he looks to get re-elected to the White House in 2020.

The California native was speaking with MMA Fighting when the topic of his mutual respect with the Trump family came up.

He also went on to add that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will be in the front row to watch him take on Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on ESPN 5.

“Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have already given me their word that they’re going to be at my fight. To see them front row just gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. It gives me a jolt of energy in my body. They’ve got that dragon energy. They’re winners. They’ve been winning for America," Covington said.

In case you didn't know...

Covington is a long-time supporter of Donald Trump and his family, and was even invited to the White House to meet the President last year after picking up the UFC welterweight interim belt with a win over Rafael Dos Anjos.

Since then, Covington and the Trump family have publicly spoken of their admiration for each other.

The heart of the matter

It seems that Colby isn't satisfied with just receiving the vocal support of the Trump family. He revealed that he would like to return the favour and offer his support as they chase another term in office next year.

“It would be such an honor to speak on President Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention. I look forward to it. I think there’s a real possibility. There’s been talks about it and I might already be planning on doing something like that. I’m going to go get this win and then maybe you’ll see me at the RNC next year.”

What's next?

Covington will be looking to impress the Trump brothers tonight as he faces Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on ESPN 5.

