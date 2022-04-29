Where to watch The Ultimate Fighter Season 30?

The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 3. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will be the coaches for the latest edition of the show.

The season will be available for you to watch on ESPN+. There will be a total of 12 episodes in the 2022 edition of The Ultimate Fighter, with 16 athletes from the men's heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions as participants.

Over the years, the show has proved to be immensely successful in producing bonafide UFC contenders. A few winners of the show who have gone on to make a name for themselves are Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, and Forrest Griffin.

Fighters enter the show, leaving everything behind and with the sole purpose of becoming the winner.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 will conclude with the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 when she submitted the consensus greatest women's fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes. It was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the UFC.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' handed 'The Lioness' her first loss since 2014. Throughout the build-up to the fight, Pena promised to take Nunes to deep waters. She did just that in the clash.

Being such a dominant champion, 'The Lioness' had not faced any sort of adversity inside the octagon prior to her clash with Pena. However, she crumbled under the pressure when presented with a worthy challenge.

The duo will clash in their rematch in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 30. Nunes is determined to prove that she is the better fighter and her loss in the first fight was just a case of a bad night in the octagon.

On the other hand, Pena will want to show the world that her win at UFC 269 was no fluke. She will be looking to put a definitive end to the rivalry.

Despite her loss, Nunes is still the bookmakers' favorite to emerge victorious in the rematch. However, the former bantamweight queen will know deep in her heart that her opponent cannot be taken lightly.

