What do Colby Covington's parents feel about his public persona?

Colby Covington has admitted that even his parents got caught up in his on-screen persona. They screamed at him and told him they didn’t raise him like that.

Covington found himself at a career crossroads when he was informed by the UFC that they were thinking of letting him go. He was scheduled to fight Demian Maia in Brazil in what looked like his final match inside the octagon.

'Chaos' decided to do something about it. He wanted to give the fans something to remember and bring attention to himself. During the post-fight interview, Colby Covington called Brazil a dump and said that Brazilians were nothing more than filthy animals to him.

He was promptly booed. This was the start of the transformation from a clean-cut wrestler to a Trump supporter who knows no limits when it comes to exchanging verbal blows.

In a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, Colby Covington admitted that his parents weren’t happy with the way he was acting in front of the camera and let him know about it:

“Dude, I got so many f*****g calls from them screaming at me, 'I can’t believe you f*****g called the Brazilians filthy animals... I didn’t raise you [like that]... wash your mouth out with soap.' I was like 'Mom, they were acting like filthy animals, what do you want me to do?'"

You can watch the entire interview below:

Colby Covington breaking his character in interaction with Kamaru Usman

There’s no doubt that the pro-wrestling-like persona fits perfectly with Covington’s ‘Chaos’ nickname. His brash attitude and unlimited arrogance has transformed him into one of UFC’s biggest stars. However, his on-camera avatar may not be real.

Kamaru Usman shared the story of his first meeting with 'Chaos' at an airport, which led the Nigerian-born fighter to believe that Covington's persona is strictly a media shtick.

Usman was surprised to see a different side to Covington:

"So, I go up to him and my team is recording it, like a jacka**... So, I walk up to him, and I was like, let me not come out too aggressive but at the same time, let him know that I am serious. So, I go and I sit in front of him, and I was like, 'What's going on, man?' I give him the tough look. And he was so nice, that I felt like a jacka** right after the break. I was like, 'Damn'. I was trying to be mean and he's trying to be nice. I was all ready for action, but he was so nice, that I was like, 'Damn, I'm kind of a jacka** here.'"

Watch the video of Usman narrating the incident:

