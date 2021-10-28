"It's so out of body" - Colby Covington reveals what it's like to have a close relationship with former US president Donald Trump

It is no secret that Colby Covington shares a friendly relationship with Donald Trump.

After winning the interim welterweight title against Rafael dos Anjos in 2018, 'Chaos' paid a visit to the White House to meet the former president. Covington brought his UFC gold along with him for the interaction.

In a recent chat with TMZ Sports, Covington revealed what it's like to be friends with the controversial figure.

"It's incredible. It's indescribable. It's so out of body like it doesn't feel real sometimes. I'm like, 'Man, is this really me or am I like [having an] out of body experience, like looking down on myself or something.' So, it's amazing but it just shows that hard work pays off and when you put your mind to something, there's no limits to what you can do in life. So, it's amazing having their support. You know, I have this energy that I get from him [Donald Trump], I call it 'Dragon Energy' and I'm gonna unleash that 'Dragon Energy' next weekend [at UFC 268] and I'm gonna take that UFC undisputed title back and then, I know Donald Trump is gonna take back the White House."

Catch TMZ Sports' full interview with Colby Covington below:

Donald Trump called Colby Covington after the welterweight's win over Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington finally put his rivalry with Tyron Woodley to rest when he defeated the former welterweight champion via TKO last September.

Following the win, 'Chaos' received a call from then-president Donald Trump who congratulated Covington on his win.

"You are a great fighter, man...You make it so easy. I don't know how the hell you do that. Congratulations. I wanted to watch that fight tonight. I wanted to watch it. You were great... That was easy work, relatively easy work for you. I'm proud of you, man. I'm your fan, you are my fan. You know, two of a kind... Colby keep it going. You looked great. You looked fantastic."

