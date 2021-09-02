What did UFC commentator Joe Rogan look like with hair before he started balding?

Joe Rogan has become one of the most popular faces in the UFC with his bald head and overwhelming reactions. However, the UFC color commentator was not always hairless.

Here's a look at Joe Rogan with hair from his early days in the UFC:

On this date in 2002, @joerogan made his commentary debut at UFC 37.5.



Still on the mic after nearly two decades 🎙 pic.twitter.com/hItDM6dzh2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2021

Joe Rogan was the host of Fear Factor before making his UFC commentary debut at UFC 37.5.

Rogan was still doing independent comedy gigs when UFC president Dana White convinced him to take up commentating. Rogan became friends with White after he received free tickets to fights. The promotion was still in its early days when Joe Rogan landed his gig with the UFC.

Rogan also recently revealed that he did the first 15 UFC shows for free. Speaking of the pre-2005 era, Joe Rogan recently said during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience:

"I did that gig for free. For the first 15 shows. Yeah, that's what happened. The UFC was struggling, they just bought the company. It wasn't financially viable, they weren't making a lot of money. There was like Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell. This was like pre-2005. 2005 is when it really took off because of The Ultimate Fighter. That was season one of The Ultimate Fighter. So I was on Fear Factor and Dana and I became friends because he offered me tickets to the fights when they had just bought the UFC."

Joe Rogan had an unsuccessful hair transplant

Joe Rogan recently admitted to having an unsuccessful hair transplant when he was around 28 years of age.

While the process is way more advanced now, Rogan did not have a good experience when he tried the procedure.

Regretting the decision, Joe Rogan said in an episode of his podcast:

"I had a hair transplant, that was the dumbest thing I have ever done. I have a giant scar on the back of my head; it looks like a smile. Now the way they do it, in a lot of places they do it differently, they do one individual follicle at a time. I just was scared that I was going bald. I was like, what can you do. And they tell you, like, they can fix it. I was like 'Oh great, I’ll just get it fixed', but it doesn’t really fix it. I should have just shaved my head, I just didn’t know the freedom."

