Joe Rogan hates Superman, Ex-UFC champ disagrees with title fight result, Francis Ngannou issues fight update: MMA News Roundup

Joe Rogan puts new Superman film on blast, a former UFC champion disagrees with UFC 311 result and Francis Ngannou issues an update on his fighting future.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 15) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Joe Rogan gets into heated debate over new Superman movie

Joe Rogan has revealed he isn't a fan of the iconic superhero Superman and isn't interested in seeing the new upcoming film.

On the latest episode of the JRE Fight Companion, Rogan was joined by UFC legend Matt Serra, Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub. Serra then engaged the group with a conversation about the new Superman movie, asking the table if they had watched the trailer and were going to see the film.

Rogan then chimed in, however, and expressed his disinterest in Superman. He said:

"No, I'm a grown man. I don't even like Superman. Watch my lips, I am not going to watch that movie. I think Superman is stupid. I think it's just like living in space, if you were living in space eventually your body would decay. If you come from a place with more gravity, it's not going to be good for you on earth. If you then go back to your planet you're not going to be able to walk. He can make the world go back in time because he can go so fast."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments here (1:00):

#2. Ex-UFC champion disagrees with UFC 311 main event result

Merab Dvalishvili recently became the first man to defeat Umar Nurmagomedov in the octagon when the pair squared off at UFC 311 for the men's bantamweight title. The pair went to war in a back-and-forth contest that saw 'The Machine' get his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, many fans and MMA pundits felt the result was fair, despite Nurmagomedov and his team believing they had won. Henry Cejudo, however, falls into the latter camp, and he recently took to part in an interview with Home of Fight to explain why.

According to Cejudo, if the fight result was based purely off of damage, he felt as though Umar Nurmagomedmov should have won. He explained:

"It gave me a whole nother level of respect for Merab... It's not like Merab beat the s**t [out of Nurmagomedov]. If you really wanna talk about it. If it was a full fight, damage, as a whole. I would probably give the fight to Umar. But, because it's based on rounds, Merab still got 3."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments here (10:05):

#1. Francis Ngannou issues significant update on his fighting future

Francis Ngannou recently confirmed he plans to have his next fight in a boxing ring, squashing rumors he was allegedly set to face Deontay Wilder in an MMA bout.

The 38-year-old hasn't fought in the squared circle since his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in March 2024. Despite successfully returning to MMA a few months later with a first-round finish over Renan Ferreira, 'The Predator' has stated he plans on stepping back into the world of boxing.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou said:

“I will do boxing next. I want to. I’m not done with boxing. It’s not that MMA is easy, it’s the sport that I understand better and I have more experience in, but I say go for boxing."

