Francis Ngannou issues significant update on next fight, clears stance on potential Deontay Wilder showdown: "It's not that MMA is easy"

Francis Ngannou has confirmed that his next fight will be in boxing, shutting down speculation about a potential MMA bout against Deontay Wilder. The former UFC heavyweight champion claimed that he's committed to boxing, despite his recent knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in the squared circle.

While Ngannou acknowledged Wilder’s reputation for knockout power he expressed confidence in his striking abilities. A fight between Ngannou and Wilder has been discussed for over a year, with initial talks of a two-fight deal covering both boxing and MMA.

However, Ngannou now insists that the bout will only happen in the ring, where he believes both fighters have an equal chance. Wilder, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, previously expressed interest in the matchup but has yet to finalize his return.

Speaking about a potential clash with Wilder in a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou said:

“I will do boxing next. I want to. I’m not done with boxing. It’s not that MMA is easy, it’s the sport that I understand better and I have more experience in, but I say go for boxing. Maybe not in his past two fights, but Deontay Wilder is known as a guy that knocks everybody out or tries to knock you out. I’m going against that guy, and I myself can knock someone out. Deep inside me there is a little bit of ego, like I know I hit harder.” [H/t: Sportsbook Review]

Francis Ngannou provides update on potential clash against Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou remains open to fighting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones but sees Dana White as a major obstacle.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is searching for viable opponents for Ngannou's return to MMA, but options are limited following his quick knockout of Renan Ferreira. Ngannou believes Turki Alalshikh could help make the Jones fight happen despite White’s resistance. He remains confident in securing other major fights and sees a rematch with Fury as highly lucrative.

Speaking about a potential fight with Jones in the aforementioned interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou said:

“If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that’s a massive obstacle. But personally, I don’t care. I’m doing well. I’m doing my stuff at my pace. I don’t care. That won’t change my sleep for me... Jon Jones would be a great fight, a fantastic fight. I have always hoped for that fight [but] my hope and my expectation for that fight has faded over time."

He added:

"But there’s still big fights out there. How big was my fight against Tyson Fury? How big do you think a second Battle of the Baddest will be? Turki Alalshikh doesn’t need Dana White to do a massive fight. He needs Dana White for the Ngannou-Jon Jones fight, but he doesn’t need Dana White.”

