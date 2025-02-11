Jon Jones shares two-word reaction to Stipe Miocic picking Francis Ngannou as the best heavyweight in the world

Stipe Miocic recently weighed in on the greatest heavyweight discussion, picking Francis Ngannou over Jon Jones as the best in the world.

Miocic, who has shared the cage with both fighters, acknowledged Jones’ technical brilliance and high fight in an interview with 'The Schmo'. However, he pointed to Ngannou’s raw power, stating that if Ngannou connects cleanly, the fight could end instantly.

When asked to name the current “baddest man on the planet,” Miocic leaned towards Ngannou, citing his success in both MMA and boxing. He said:

“Yeah, you know, he’s [Ngannou] got great power. He’s getting better every fight. With Jones, he’s one of the best of all time, if not the best. He’s just smart, real tricky. But with Francis, he always comes with a good game plan. He’s got thunder in his fists, so that’s a tough fight. I think Jon would keep his distance, do well, get him down to the ground. But if Francis connects, it’s all over... I would go Francis [for his pick for baddest man on the planet] just ‘cause he’s teed up. He’s doing great with his boxing. I would go Francis."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Stipe Miocic's comments below (3:30):

Jones responded to Miocic’s choice with a simple two-word reaction on his Instagram story:

“Of course.”

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

Jon Jones reacts to Stipe Miocic picking Francis Ngannou as "baddest man on the planet" above him.[Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

The UFC heavyweight champion seemed unfazed by Miocic’s opinion, likely confident in his legacy and skillsets. Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, was reportedly caught in a contractual standoff for a fight against Ngannou during the time 'The Predator' reigned as the UFC heavyweight champion.

Miocic has firsthand experience with both fighters, having suffered a brutal knockout loss to Ngannou in 2021, which cost him the heavyweight title. He was also scheduled to fight Jones at UFC 295 before Jones suffered an injury. The fight got rescheduled for UFC 309 and Jones won the fight by TKO.

Stipe Miocic offers advise to Tom Aspinall for potential clash against Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic shared his advice for Tom Aspinall ahead of a potential fight against Jon Jones. He stressed the importance of staying calm and making smart decisions inside the cage.

He acknowledged Aspinall’s power, movement, and size but stressed that composure would be key to success against Jones. Shedding light on the potential clash in the aforementioned interview with 'The Schmo', Miocic said:

“Don’t do what I did. Tom is super tough and he hits hard, moves well, he’s a big man. If he stays calm under the situation and whatever happens, he just stays calm, I think he’ll be fine. If he picks his shots and he’s smart with what he does, I think he’ll do fine.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.