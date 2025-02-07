  • home icon
  Dricus du Plessis makes compelling case for why Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall shouldn't be made: "The greatest of all time" 

Dricus du Plessis makes compelling case for why Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall shouldn't be made: "The greatest of all time" 

By Subham
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:52 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (left) does not want to witness Jon Jones (middle) vs Tom Aspinall (right) [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dricus du Plessis (left) does not want to witness Jon Jones (middle) vs Tom Aspinall (right) [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made a compelling case for why Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall shouldn’t be made.

UFC CEO Dana White has teased a potential bout between 'Bones' and Aspinall, and the fight is rumored to happen in 2025.

'Bones' last defended his strap against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Post-fight, Jones revealed that he is not retiring and wanted to lock horns with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. However, White had other plans.

While fans and pundits want to witness Jones vs. Aspinall, du Plessis does not. Talking about the same in an interview with Mark Bouris, the South African said:

"It’s a fight I don’t need to see because the world wants to see this. Jon Jones because I love Aspinall. In the heavyweight division, he [Aspinall] has grappling, wrestling, incredible striking. You don’t see that with heavyweights."

'Stillknocks' does not want to see 'Bones' fight Aspinall because he wants the heavyweight champion to stay undefeated and retire as a legend. He added:

"I don’t need to see this because he has never been beaten. I don’t need to see Jon Jones fight Aspinall because I don’t want either one of them to lose. I want Jones to retire unbeaten... Aspinall’s probably gonna win but then if you ask me that na na na. We have said that so many times with Jon Jones and he makes it look easy. He is the greatest of all time for sure."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (30:27):

youtube-cover

Dricus du Plessis believes that Jon Jones has nothing left to prove

In a recent interview with talkSPORT MMA, Dricus du Plessis stated that he feels Jon Jones has nothing to prove, as he has defeated several elite fighters on the climb.

Du Plessis feels Jones' reputation as one of the greatest athletes in history has been cemented by his constant ability to disprove his detractors. He said:

“Jon Jones knows how to win… Jon Jones is a different animal with his mentality and that makes him a champion… Jon Jones at his age doesn’t need to prove everything. He has found it all.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments about Jon Jones below (0:18):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
