Jon Jones reveals his "next fight," and it's not against Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones announced his next rival. However, a large chunk of the UFC universe may be shocked to know that it isn't Tom Aspinall like they had expected.

Aspinall set his sights on claiming the undisputed heavyweight title with a victory over Jones right after he bagged the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 295. But Jones had been overlooking his callouts for more than a year till his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Jones' octagon interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 309 provided the community with some hope about the materialization of the much-awaited Jones vs. Aspinall fight. However, he also indicated that he needs proper compensation to take on Aspinall.

But a recent X update from 'Bones' revealed his choice to fight a social malpractice next instead of a UFC heavyweight. Jones highlighted how healthcare facilities and insurance companies often get away with overcharging their customers due to the lack of transparency in their billing system. The Rochester native advocated for the complete eradication of this malpractice. He said:

"This next fight for me is a personal one, but it’s not just for me. It’s for every American who has ever been bullied, robbed, or deceived. My next opponent would be the American healthcare system. I’ll be joining ‘Power to the Patients’ to take on hospitals, PBMs and insurance companies that refuse to show us their prices, so that they can overcharge us while making enormous profits."

Jones ended his speech with:

"It’s time that we all fight for real prices and transparency in healthcare. God bless America and power to the patients."

Dana White considers Jon Jones as equally lethal to Mike Tyson

The prime Mike Tyson was one of the most destructive forces in combat sports at the time. Several other high-caliber boxers have taken to the limelight after Tyson, but not many of them have been able to match the amount of punishment 'Iron' subjected his rivals to.

UFC CEO Dana White recently rated Jon Jones' lethality at the same level as Tyson's. White caught up with British TV presenter Piers Morgan, where he mentioned that he would like to fight neither Jones nor Tyson. White said:

"The answer is neither! [Laughs]. I'm not getting in the ring with neither [either]. In my prime, when I was young, you don't want to mess with [these men]. Jon Jones and Mike Tyson are two of the nastiest human beings ever."

