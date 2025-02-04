UFC president Dana White was asked by Piers Morgan whom he would fight in the ring with, peak Jon Jones or peak Mike Tyson. It's a foregone conclusion that Dana White, as well as 99.99% of the world's population, wouldn't survive a fight even with the non-peak version of those two men.

There's no shame in admitting that as both Jones and Tyson are two of the most dangerous men to have ever lived. To ask anyone who's not a top-level, world-class fighter this question is quite hilarious.

Morgan asked the 55-year-old fight promoter whom he would "least want to get in the ring with". White promptly replied:

"The answer is neither! [Laughs]. I'm not getting in the ring with neither. In my prime, when I was young, you don't want to mess with [these men]. Jon Jones and Mike Tyson are two of the nastiest human beings ever. "

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White and Piers Morgan talk about Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones

In the aforementioned video, Piers Morgan referred to the interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who's been campaigning for a unification bout with heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Morgan lauded Aspinall's confidence and belief that he could beat Jones.

White echoed Morgan's admiration for Aspinall, saying that it's rare for fighters these days to say what they mean and mean what they say:

"I love it. I love that. A young, aggressive, talented heavyweight that actually wants to fight all the best. The problem in this business is, you got guys that say a lot of things publicly, but behind the curtains don't mean it. You know, don't really want these fights. Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world. And I love that."

However, White disagreed with Aspinall for saying Jones doesn't deserve to be the greatest of all time because of his troubles outside the cage:

"That I disagree with 100%. What you deserve and what you go out and get are two totally different things. When you think about Jon Jones and how good he really is, then you think about the lifestyle he was living outside of the octagon, it actually makes it more impressive."

Negotiations for Jones vs. Aspinall are still ongoing, with White going on record to say that if 'Bones' doesn't sign the dotted line for a fight by mid-year, the UFC will have to move on and strip him of his belt.

