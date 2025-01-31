Dana White answers if Jon Jones will be stripped of heavyweight title should he not commit to Tom Aspinall fight by July 2025

UFC CEO Dana White provided an update on the seemingly meticulous negotiations for the massive bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

Ever since Jones' return to action, defending his heavyweight throne against Stipe Miocic late last year, the entire MMA world has been anticipating his eventual clash with interim champ Aspinall for a unification bout.

Rumors circulated that 'Bones' is asking for more money than usual, apparently stalling the negotiations. In an interview with The MacLife on YouTube, White was asked if Jones would be stripped of his heavyweight title if he doesn't commit to a fight with Aspinall by mid-year.

Trending

White answered:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"100%. Listen, if we don't get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But, the night before, I was up in my room with my people till like, six in the morning. We're working on lots of stuff right now. There's lots of really good sh*t going on right now."

Check out Dana White's comments below (4:27):

Joe Rogan shuts down rumors of Jon Jones asking for $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall

Speaking of Jon Jones asking for more money, UFC commentator Joe Rogan went on record earlier this month to squash any rumors of the heavyweight champ asking for a specific number on his paycheck. In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring Theo Von, the popular podcasting pioneer clarified that the rumors aren't true, calling them "fake."

Rogan said:

"I heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall. And I did hear that rumor. And I did hear the UFC said yes but it's not true. Dana contacted me and said, 'That rumor is bullsh*t.' So I felt obligated to tell everybody - that was a fake rumor."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:47:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.