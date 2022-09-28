"They're cooking meth in a tent" - Joe Rogan says Portland's homeless crisis is "litter" and a "health hazard"

Joe Rogan recently had fellow stand-up comedian Dave Attell on his podcast, and the pair discussed the homeless situation throughout the United States.

After beginning the conversation around the increase in smash-and-grab robberies in New York City, Rogan and Attell began discussing the downward spiral that Portland, Oregon, is experiencing.

Attell commented on people being allowed to "locate" themselves anywhere they want to in Portland and that an unfortunate byproduct of the "extreme squatting" situation is the danger of fires. Rogan responded by saying:

"They're cooking meth in a tent! They're cooking meth in a little plastic house, what could go wrong?"

The podcast host added:

"You're not gonna do anything about that? Like you're just going to let that happen? Doesn't that seem like a safety hazard, a public safety hazard, a health hazard? All of the above hazards? Isn't it litter? It's also litter."

Watch the video below from 7:50:

Joe Rogan says that a loss to Alex Pereira won't affect Israel Adesanya's legacy

Joe Rogan was recently joined by MMA cinematographer and producer Will Harris, and the pair discussed the highly anticipated upcoming bout between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

'The Last Stylebender' is yet to be defeated in MMA at middleweight, but many fans believe that 'Poatan' will be the man to knock Adesanya off his perch. Harris posed a question to Rogan, asking him if Adesanya's legacy will be affected if he loses to Pereira. The podcast host responded with the following:

"You can't take away from what he's done, 'cause what he's done is spectacular. I mean look at what he did to Paulo Costa. Costa was running through everybody, walked down Yoel Romero. And Izzy just lit him on fire, lit him on fire. [Costa] didn't even have a chance in that fight. He was just getting outclassed. I think the Izzy of today is very different to the Izzy that fought Pereira twice."

Watch the video below:

Adesanya and Pereira have history, with the pair having fought twice in kickboxing. 'Poatan' holds a 2-0 record over 'The Last Stylebender', a claim that no other man can match. However, now that they are competing in MMA, Joe Rogan believes Adesanya certainly has a chance of retaining his 'unbeaten at middleweight' status.

