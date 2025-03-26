Joe Rogan heaps praise on ex-UFC heavyweight champion after his win at Dirty Boxing Championship event: "He's such a veteran"

Joe Rogan was thrilled to see the former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski coming out victorious at the Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) event. Rogan then expressed his admiration for Arlovski's longevity in the world of combat sports.

Ad

Arlovski took on Terrance Hodges in the co-main event of DBX 1. The event took place at Regatta Harbour in Miami, Florida this past weekend. Arlovski displayed his dominance over two rounds and destroyed Hodges with his devastating strikes. As a result, the 46-year-old was awarded a technical knockout victory due to a doctor's stoppage.

Check out Andrei Arlovski's knockout win below (via caposa's X post):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent episode of JRE Fight Companion, Rogan spoke to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and praised Arlovski in reaction to his victory at Dirty Boxing, saying:

''Arlovski man, who takes a licking and keeps on ticking better than Andrei Arlovski? That dude is still around. He was the UFC champion in 2005 son. That's 20 fu*king years ago of hardcore combat sports in MMA. That is nuts...He's such a veteran, he's been there, done that forever.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via Dirty Boxing Championship's X post):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, it was Arlovski's first finish in 10 years. The American's last knockout win came against Travis Browne at UFC 187 in 2015. Prior to this, he was on a losing streak of four fights. In his last octagon outing at UFC 303 last year, 'The Pitbull' took on Martin Buday and suffered a split decision loss.

Arlovski has a professional record of 34-24 and has been in the MMA industry for over 25 years. Following his departure from the multi-billion dollar organization, Arlovski signed with Global Fight League (GFL) and was drafted to the Los Angeles team.

Ad

Joe Rogan isn't convinced by Dana White's Power Slap

In the aforementioned Fight Companion podcast, Joe Rogan stated that he would have wanted Dana White to focus on kickboxing instead of Power Slap.

In addition to expressing his love for the sport, Rogan claimed that kickboxing had some amazing fighters with insane knockout finishes.

''I think the UFC f*cked up when they went with slap fighting. I’ve been telling them forever, ‘You guys should get into kickboxing.’..it’s not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring. The knockouts are f*cking crazy...Just have a striking-only segment of the UFC. Glory’s got some elite fighters. I watch Glory all the time. It’s f*cking exciting."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.