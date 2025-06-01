  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Joe Rogan hosts Rock legend Bono in surprise crossover as Marshall steals spotlight

Joe Rogan hosts Rock legend Bono in surprise crossover as Marshall steals spotlight

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:55 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) hosted Rock legend Bono (right) on his podcast. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan (left) hosted Rock legend Bono (right) on his podcast. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted rock legend Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE]. During the sit-down, the two discussed several topics; however, Rogan's pet dog Marshall ended up stealing the spotlight.

Ad

Bono is a renowned singer and songwriter from Ireland. He is the lead vocalist and lyricist of the Hall of Fame inducted band rock band U2. Recently, the singer's documentary was released on Apple TV+, which was titled Bono: Stories of Surrender.

It is no secret that Rogan is a massive dog lover. He has adopted and nurtured several dogs during his lifetime. Marshall is a golden retriever who was born in 2016. He is a fan-favorite on JRE and also has an Instagram account with over 876k followers, where fans can catch glimpses of his daily life.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rogan shared a post on X, which captured Marshall getting a cuddle session from "his favorite rockstar." He captioned the post:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I had a great time talking to Bono, and Marshall got a cuddle session with his favorite rock star."

Check out the post below:

Ad

Joe Rogan shared sobriety update with hilarious twist involving his dog Marshall

Joe Rogan shared a sobriety update on his Instagram page a couple of weeks ago. He said that he’s been doing his best to maintain a healthy lifestyle by laying off alcohol, claiming he hadn’t had a drink in two months. However, he jokingly added that his dog Marshall hasn’t made it easy to stick with the commitment.

Ad
"My bestest boy @marshallmaerogan is trying to get me to fall off the wagon. I haven’t had a drink in about two months and I feel great. Almost makes me feel dumb for not quitting a long time ago. I do so many things to stay healthy only to sabotage it with booze multiple days a week. I am glad that my dumb ass figured it out eventually."
Ad

He added:

"Marshall, on the other hand, wants to get hammered and go to the dog park."

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications