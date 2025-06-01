Joe Rogan hosts Rock legend Bono in surprise crossover as Marshall steals spotlight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted rock legend Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE]. During the sit-down, the two discussed several topics; however, Rogan's pet dog Marshall ended up stealing the spotlight.

Bono is a renowned singer and songwriter from Ireland. He is the lead vocalist and lyricist of the Hall of Fame inducted band rock band U2. Recently, the singer's documentary was released on Apple TV+, which was titled Bono: Stories of Surrender.

It is no secret that Rogan is a massive dog lover. He has adopted and nurtured several dogs during his lifetime. Marshall is a golden retriever who was born in 2016. He is a fan-favorite on JRE and also has an Instagram account with over 876k followers, where fans can catch glimpses of his daily life.

Rogan shared a post on X, which captured Marshall getting a cuddle session from "his favorite rockstar." He captioned the post:

"I had a great time talking to Bono, and Marshall got a cuddle session with his favorite rock star."

Check out the post below:

Joe Rogan shared sobriety update with hilarious twist involving his dog Marshall

Joe Rogan shared a sobriety update on his Instagram page a couple of weeks ago. He said that he’s been doing his best to maintain a healthy lifestyle by laying off alcohol, claiming he hadn’t had a drink in two months. However, he jokingly added that his dog Marshall hasn’t made it easy to stick with the commitment.

"My bestest boy @marshallmaerogan is trying to get me to fall off the wagon. I haven’t had a drink in about two months and I feel great. Almost makes me feel dumb for not quitting a long time ago. I do so many things to stay healthy only to sabotage it with booze multiple days a week. I am glad that my dumb ass figured it out eventually."

He added:

"Marshall, on the other hand, wants to get hammered and go to the dog park."

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

