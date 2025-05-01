Joe Rogan shares sober streak update, mixing in a bit of humor ft. his dog Marshall: "Trying to get me fall of the wagon"

Joe Rogan, for the most part of his life and career, is an emblem of peak male health. From having a body built like a truck to maintaining his mental sharpness, Rogan's overall health is one of the reasons behind his strong following.
As it turns out, the 57-year-old podcasting pioneer admits that his journey towards a more healthy lifestyle is not quite perfect yet. As per a recently posted photo on Instagram, Joe Rogan reveals that his battle for sobriety is currently kicking his backside.
True to his comedic flair, the UFC commentator penned a hilarious caption involving his adorable dog, Marshall Mae Rogan, saying:
"My bestest boy @marshallmaerogan is trying to get me to fall off the wagon. I haven’t had a drink in about 2 months and I feel great. Almost makes me feel dumb for not quitting a long time ago. I do so many things to stay healthy only to sabotage it with booze multiple days a week. Glad my dumb ass figured it out eventually."
He concluded by saying:
"Marshall, on the other hand wants to get hammered and go to the dog park. #badinfluence"
When Joe Rogan got emotional talking about his dogs
It seems Rogan is a huge dog lover. In an old episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the MMA icon spoke about his Golden Retriever Marshall Mae's antics around his house. This included guarding his chicken coop and adorably hunting down squirrels.
The conversation eventually led to Rogan talking about his two dogs who've passed away, a Bull Mastiff and a English Bulldog-Shiba Inu mix. It was at this point that Rogan's demeanor suddenly changed from happy to nearly tearing up.
Rogan said:
"My other dogs, they're actually both passed away now, I had to put them both down. The Bull Mastiff and the English Bulldog-Shiba Inu mix. They were they're both 13 years old. And Johnny couldn't walk anymore it was really rough."
After talking much about the last days of his dogs, Rogan then said:
"It's hard when you know them when they're a puppy and then 10 years later, like you're kind of the same. And they're not, man. They're gone. I think about that with Marshall coz he's only a year and a half and he's so full of life and he's so fun he's so silly and playful and happy. I'm like, man, there's gonna be a day where Marshall's this old, old, old dog and I'm gonna have to put him down too, you know."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:25 & 4:46):