"Not just supposed to have them laying around" - Joe Rogan expresses shock at Joe Biden's dog Commander biting more Secret Service agents

Joe Rogan reacted to Joe Biden's dog Commander who made the news recently for biting a number of Secret Service agents.

As the President of America, Joe Biden always has a number of Secret Service agents that are always around him, monitoring all his movements and making sure he is safe. Biden's dog Commander, who is a German Shepherd, and someone the president is very close to, has reportedly bit 11 Secret Service agents up till now. Here's what Joe Rogan had to say about the situation:

"I want you to imagine what would happen if your dog bit 11 secret service agents. German Shepherds are really fucking smart working dogs. You’re not just supposed to have them laying around bored."

German Shepherds are one of the most driven, loyal, and intelligent dog breeds, which is why they are widely used by the Police and also the Army. However, they need a lot of physical and mental stimulation throughout the day to burn off their energy, or else they release it in other harmful ways.

According to Joe Rogan, Commander is not getting any stimulation, which is why he is lashing out this way.

Joe Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski still deserves to be P4P #1

Alexander Volkanovski had made himself comfortable in the No.1-ranked spot of the P4P rankings in the UFC. However, following his loss to Islam Makhachev, he dropped to second place. Jon Jones took over the No.1-ranked spot after his dominant display against Ciryl Gane to become heavyweight champion. However, Joe Rogan believes Volkanovski should still be No.1:

"He's No.1 pound-for-pound. They have him as not pound-for-pound (No. 1 in the UFC) because he lost that (Islam Makhachev) fight. Think you could make a real argument that he won that fight. I think he won the fight. In my mind, he won the fight."

Alexander Volkanovski only lost the top spot because of a closely contested fight against Islam Makhachev, who was in a different weight class. However, the scoring of the fight is something fight fans still debate about. While some, including Joe Rogan, believe 'The Great' did enough to win, others believe Makhachev deserved to win.

According to the UFC commentator, the Australian fighter should still hold the #1 spot because, in his eyes, he won against Makahchev.

