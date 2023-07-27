What breed is Joe Biden's dog? Reports of Commander biting secret service spark wild reactions online

Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, a 22-month-old German Shepherd, was sent to a dog house after he bit several Secret Service agents at the White House. According to records, Commander bit Secret Service officers around ten times between October 2022 and January 2023. One agent had to be taken to the hospital to get treated after getting bitten by the dog.
The First Family, along with the Secret Service and the White House staff, are working on seeking additional training and leashing protocols for Commander. The U.S. Secret Service members have raised concerns about the dog in an email correspondence that was obtained by Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group through requests made based on Freedom of Information.
In the email, the agents stated that the 22-month-old German Shepherd reportedly bit an officer’s thighs and arms, landing him in the hospital.
In October 2022, Jill Biden reportedly failed to regain control of the dog when he charged at a member of the Secret Service. Other biting incidents took place when Commander was left unleashed and was strolling around the White House.
Netizens react to Joe Biden's dog biting Secret Service agents
Netizens had wild reactions to the U.S. President's fur buddy going on a spree of biting people inside the White House. Some Republicans blamed Biden and said that the President cares more about his dog, who is a threat to others, than people who are at risk of getting bitten by Commander.
On the other hand, Democrats noted that German Shepherds are sensitive to threats and dangers. So, Commander must have attacked those agents upon determining them as a threat.
Commander's biting incidents and Joe Biden's previous family pets
Commander bit a Secret Service officer on November 3, 2022, twice - once on his arm and the second time on his leg when he stood up. The officer stated that they were compelled to use a steel cart to shield themselves from another attack by the dog.
In December 2022, Joe Biden was walking the dog himself in the Kennedy Garden and let Commander off his leash. The dog ran to a Secret Service agent and bit him once on his left forearm and again on his thumb. In the email sent by the members, it was noted that Biden appeared concerned about the agent who resumed work for the rest of his shift despite being bitten twice.
Before Commander, the Biden family had another dog named Major, who bit agents. Major was also a German Shepherd. The Bidens brought two German Shepherds to the White House when they moved into the place in 2021. One of the dogs, Champ, died at the age of 13 in the same year. Major was younger than Champ, whom they had adopted from a dog shelter.
However, after several biting incidents involving Major, Joe Biden and his family consulted experts, and the dog was sent to a family friend’s place to live with them. The watchdog group Judicial Watch also received hundreds of records spanning numerous pages concerning Major’s behavior.