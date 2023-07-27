What breed is Joe Biden's dog? Reports of Commander biting secret service spark wild reactions online

Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, a 22-month-old German Shepherd, was sent to a dog house after he bit several Secret Service agents at the White House. According to records, Commander bit Secret Service officers around ten times between October 2022 and January 2023. One agent had to be taken to the hospital to get treated after getting bitten by the dog.

The First Family, along with the Secret Service and the White House staff, are working on seeking additional training and leashing protocols for Commander. The U.S. Secret Service members have raised concerns about the dog in an email correspondence that was obtained by Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group through requests made based on Freedom of Information.

Gucci @Gucci_202

"Commander" sent a Secret Service officer to hospital, a total of 7 people bitten so far. UPDATE: President Joe Biden's dog"Commander" sent a Secret Service officer to hospital, a total of 7 people bitten so far. pic.twitter.com/wtRnvpA70L

In the email, the agents stated that the 22-month-old German Shepherd reportedly bit an officer’s thighs and arms, landing him in the hospital.

In October 2022, Jill Biden reportedly failed to regain control of the dog when he charged at a member of the Secret Service. Other biting incidents took place when Commander was left unleashed and was strolling around the White House.

Netizens react to Joe Biden's dog biting Secret Service agents

Netizens had wild reactions to the U.S. President's fur buddy going on a spree of biting people inside the White House. Some Republicans blamed Biden and said that the President cares more about his dog, who is a threat to others, than people who are at risk of getting bitten by Commander.

On the other hand, Democrats noted that German Shepherds are sensitive to threats and dangers. So, Commander must have attacked those agents upon determining them as a threat.

Susan I Authenticated Myself: I’m Me!🤷🏻‍♀️🖖🏼🟧 @SusanBostonMama

All dogs, but especially German Shepherds, KNOW when someone is insincere or a threat.

#DogsKnow

#Commander

As a Member of a Family, Commander’s role is to LOVE & PROTECT @POTUS @JoeBiden.

It’s time to investigate the Secret Service…MAGA is everywhere. I believe Commander Biden.All dogs, but especially German Shepherds, KNOW when someone is insincere or a threat.As a Member of a Family, Commander’s role is to LOVE & PROTECT @POTUS @JoeBiden.It’s time to investigate the Secret Service…MAGA is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/exRDHEFSmP

Joni Job @jj_talking Dogs know



Joe Biden replaced biting Major dog with new Commander dog who has now bitten 6 people.



Joe could not even get Commander to sit. 🤦‍♀️ You can tell a lot about a person watching how they interact with dogs.Dogs knowJoe Biden replaced biting Major dog with new Commander dog who has now bitten 6 people.Joe could not even get Commander to sit. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NwIO9r6WEF

∼Marietta @MariettaDaviz

Joe Biden‘s dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd, bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 times between October 2022 & January, including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured… pic.twitter.com/KfWzAzZbWO Not sure what's so funny about a clearly stress dog.Joe Biden‘s dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd, bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 times between October 2022 & January, including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Michael “Super Mario” 🟦🟧 💯%Woke, deal with it! @MichaelSamario It seems like MAGAs aren't content just targeting Hunter...Now they're targeting Commander, Pres. Joe Biden's dog!



I'm sure the goal's to have his dog put down. It's clear that they want to hurt POTUS anyway possible.



Note: Dogs may bite when they feel they're being threatened!

Staahssh UBER-ULTRA MAGA @staahssh Joe Biden's Dog, Commander has bitten people.

What this tell me is, the dog's environment has SO much tension in it and is stressed out. Probably because Joe is screaming at Hunter and THE WH Staff like the Dictator he is. Poor dog.

Commander's biting incidents and Joe Biden's previous family pets

Commander bit a Secret Service officer on November 3, 2022, twice - once on his arm and the second time on his leg when he stood up. The officer stated that they were compelled to use a steel cart to shield themselves from another attack by the dog.

In December 2022, Joe Biden was walking the dog himself in the Kennedy Garden and let Commander off his leash. The dog ran to a Secret Service agent and bit him once on his left forearm and again on his thumb. In the email sent by the members, it was noted that Biden appeared concerned about the agent who resumed work for the rest of his shift despite being bitten twice.

Before Commander, the Biden family had another dog named Major, who bit agents. Major was also a German Shepherd. The Bidens brought two German Shepherds to the White House when they moved into the place in 2021. One of the dogs, Champ, died at the age of 13 in the same year. Major was younger than Champ, whom they had adopted from a dog shelter.

However, after several biting incidents involving Major, Joe Biden and his family consulted experts, and the dog was sent to a family friend’s place to live with them. The watchdog group Judicial Watch also received hundreds of records spanning numerous pages concerning Major’s behavior.