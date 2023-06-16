Fact Check: Is the viral picture of Joe Biden biting Jill Biden's finger real? Social media post takes the internet by a storm

A picture of Joe Biden biting Jill Biden's finger is making rounds on the internet. The image was shared on Twitter by user @dom_lucre which showed Biden biting Jill Biden's finger while she was standing behind a podium, addressing people. The picture was shared with a caption that said that the user wanted to remind everyone of the picture of Joe Biden wasn't PhotoShop or AI-generated.

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives @dom_lucre Before I leave Twitter for the night I want everyone to remember that this photo of Joe Biden isn’t photoshop or AI. Before I leave Twitter for the night I want everyone to remember that this photo of Joe Biden isn’t photoshop or AI. https://t.co/HJIU9kK5um

It is worth noting that the viral picture of Biden is real and according to Getty Images, it was taken by photographer Joshua Lott on November 30, 2019.

The caption of the image on the Getty Image database reads:

"Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden bites the finger of his wife Jill Biden as she introduces him during a campaign event on November 30, 2019, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Biden, who begins his eight-day bus tour across Iowa on Saturday, once lead the state in the polls but now trails presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren with just under 3 months until the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses."

Social media users reacted to the recirculated picture of Joe Biden biting Jill Biden's finger

When the picture of Joe and Jill Biden began recirculating on the internet, several netizens were quick to react to it. Many said that the picture was hilarious and wanted to know more about it. Others said that the video was even better as it showed Jill turning around to look at her husband when he bit her finger.

debra pacilio @DebbiePacilio @dom_lucre The video was even better. The way Jill whipped her head around at him when he did that was hilarious. @dom_lucre The video was even better. The way Jill whipped her head around at him when he did that was hilarious.

Poppa.ETH @_Poppa_ETH_ @dom_lucre Crazy how this is real photo but it is @dom_lucre Crazy how this is real photo but it is

Jawn Morant @Tw1nty @dom_lucre He loves his wife and still has a playful relationship with her… what’s wrong with that? @dom_lucre He loves his wife and still has a playful relationship with her… what’s wrong with that?

Pixelgrubb @PixelGrubb @dom_lucre Perfect way to end the night 🤣! @dom_lucre Perfect way to end the night 🤣! 🌙

The viral picture of US President Biden biting Jill Biden's finger is from his presidential campaign

As mentioned earlier, the picture of Joe Biden biting his wife's finger was from his presidential campaign in 2019, and several media outlets had reported on it. When the picture was first taken, The Post did a story about it and wrote:

"A jovial Joe Biden nipped his wife Jill's finger onstage Saturday at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as she introduced him at the first stop of an eight-day, 800-mile road trip through the first-to-caucus state."

Other media outlets reported that this was a "welcome comedy relief" for the people who are hopeful that the Democratic party will come to power

It is worth noting that the 59th presidential election took place on November 3, 2020, and Biden defeated former US President Donald Trump. The 2020 election saw the highest voter turnout and this broke the record of Barack Obama's vote record of 69.5 million votes from 2008.

US President in 2020 received more than 81 million votes and this created the record for highest ever vote count in the presidential election.

Poll : 0 votes