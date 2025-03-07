Joe Rogan and Ian Carroll issue eye-opening reality check on how people in power are using familiar rhetoric to discredit the Pizzagate conspiracy

Joe Rogan's popular podcast hosts people from different backgrounds and engages with them in long conversations. In episode #2284 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the 57-year-old was joined by Ian Carroll. The duo touched on various issues and also revealed how a powerful system made sure to discredit the Pizzagate conspiracy.

The Pizzagate conspiracy got a lot of traction during the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections. It claimed that a powerful network of people belonging to the Democratic Party was involved in operating a pedophilia ring. It was also claimed that a pizza outlet named Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C was being used as a base to carry out the illicit syndicate.

As the theory spread on social media platforms like wildfire, a man named Edgar Maddison Welch drove to the outlet and broke into the building after firing a shot at the lock to investigate the conspiracy. The staff and owners of the Comet Ping Pong also received death threats from conspiracy theorists following that.

While global newspapers and fact-checking organizations have largely debunked the Pizzagate conspiracy, Carrol and Rogan questioned their claims. Carroll took to his X account and posted a video clip from his conversation with Rogan and wrote:

"Pizzagate was never debunked. You were misled and lied to."

Alex Jones comes in support of Ian Carroll after he linked Jeffrey Epstein to Israel on Joe Rogan's podcast

During the aforementioned interaction with Joe Rogan, Carroll claimed Jeffrey Epstein had links with Israel and was working for a Jewish organization on behalf of it.

After the episode was aired, he got mixed reactions from the people with many criticizing Carroll for his comments. American far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones came out in support of Carroll and doubled down on his claims. He took to his X account and wrote:

"Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and her father were all Israeli intelligence operatives and this fact is well documented. All the people running around attacking Ian Carroll for talking about this fact about Rogan are only going to trigger the Streisand effect."

