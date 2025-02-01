Joe Rogan issues four-word reaction to mysterious square structure reportedly pictured on Mars, fans share theories: "Time-line conflicts"

Joe Rogan has issued a four-word reaction to a mysterious square structure reportedly pictured on Mars. Fans, too, have shared their theories on the same.

An image reportedly taken from the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) has been going viral online, sparking interest and numerous theories. At first, this image was posted to Reddit. The original image is available via Arizona State University’s Mars Image Explorer.

Canadian magician and YouTuber Chris Ramsay shared the aforementioned Mars structure on X with the following caption:

"Photo from a square structure on Mars posted to reddit. It is indeed real. This image originates from the Mars Global Surveyor's Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) The original image can be viewed through Arizona State University's Mars Image Explorer."

The post caught the attention of Rogan, who wrote:

"This is fu*king WILD."

Check out the original post and Joe Rogan's reaction below:

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also opined and replied to Rogan:

"We should send astronauts to Mars to investigate!"

Check out Elon Musk's comment below:

Since natural processes do not create such shapes, several netizens shared their theories online. A user wrote:

"Time-line conflicts. It's us, in the future first we did colonize mars then we escape to planet earth."

Another user chimed in:

"Nothing in nature creates straight lines. Someone made that"

Meanwhile, another user theorized:

"Interesting shape, however differential weathering can occur like this were calcite or other mineral that formed in fractures/perpendicular veins breakdown before the host rocks."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments (Courtesy of:@@chrisramsay52's post on X)

When Joe Rogan asked Elon Musk about colonizing Mars

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are longtime friends. The latter has appeared in several episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). In an earlier episode, Rogan asked Musk what he would do to make Mars habitable when human beings eventually colonize the planet.

Musk replied to the inquiry and said:

"Well at first you would have to have a life support system because Mars has a low-density atmosphere, only about one percent the density of Earth and it’s primarily CO2."

He added:

"And if you warm Mars up you will there is a bunch of frozen CO2 that will evaporate densfiy the atmosphere and you would actually kind of want global warming on Mars because Mars is about 50% future away from the Sun and the Earth.”

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

