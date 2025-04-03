Joe Rogan jokingly suggests Elon Musk's DOGE should look into box office failure of Rachel Zegler-starrer $250 million 'Snow White'

Joe Rogan appeared to jestingly suggest that the Elon Musk-represented DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) ought to investigate the reported box office failure of the Rachel Zegler-starrer movie, Snow White. Additionally, Rogan indicated that those in charge of the film could've done a better job at guiding the young American actress during its promotional run.

Zegler, 23, essayed the titular role in the live-action remake of the 1937 Disney animated movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. As reported by Fox News, Joe Rogan has now seemingly questioned how the 2025 movie needed a budget of approximately $250 million.

On episode #2298 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Joe Rogan hosted fellow comedian Kurt Metzger. Rogan speculated about the Zegler-starrer movie's mammoth budget, given that it's one of Disney's most expensive movies ever. He implied that the CGI and other elements of the movie weren't impactful despite the budget.

The U.S. government's DOGE, which is represented by tech billionaire Elon Musk, investigates government inefficiencies and cuts down on unnecessary spending. With the ongoing reports that the Snow White movie isn't performing well at the box office, Rogan jokingly called upon Musk's DOGE to look into the movie's reported failure:

"Oh, wow, that does look bad. It doesn't look real at all ... How much did this cost? They should get DOGE to look into this movie."

Joe Rogan then signaled that those who helmed the movie's production should've advised Zegler to steer clear of making political statements while promoting the movie.

For context, some have argued that Zegler's socio-political assertions adversely affected her movie's box office performance. The movie's producer Marc Platt's son, Jonah Platt, in a since-deleted comment on Instagram, claimed that Zegler's political assertions hurt the film's business.

Alluding to the elements at play, Rogan said:

"They spent 250 million bucks making that movie. But imagine you spent 250 million dollars, and you get some young girl, and you don't kind of talk to her. Like, 'Hey, you know, don't get political. You're young, and I know you have opinions about things, but this should be just about the movie.'"

Watch Rogan discuss the topic below (38:47):

Joe Rogan recently showered praise on Elon Musk and DOGE

On episode #2293 of JRE earlier this year, veteran UFC color commentator Rogan heaped praise on Elon Musk and DOGE.

In the wake of various reported attacks on Musk's Tesla facilities and products, including Tesla vehicles, Rogan and many others have expressed their support for him.

Speaking to fellow podcaster Chris Williamson, Rogan suggested that DOGE had discovered that the reported attacks were funded by "NGOs" that were allegedly funded by USAID. The MMA personality said:

"It's funded by NGOs. That's where it gets really creepy ... All this stuff was operated pretty much with impunity in the past before DOGE."

Watch Rogan's assessment below (27:58):

