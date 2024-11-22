Joe Rogan and Josh Brolin discuss Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and its ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s elite network: "She must have talked"

Joe Rogan delved into a conversation with Josh Brolin regarding Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest during the latter's appearance on his podcast. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on charges of having links to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged network of elites.

Brolin graced the hot seat of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) for episode #2232. Amidst other issues, the Rogan-Brolin duo also spent a considerable amount of time discussing how Maxwell's arrest could bring out some of the elites' names allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein's infamous network.

Epstein was the head honcho of the financial firm, J Epstein and Co., who spent massively on his fortune by purchasing a few luxurious mansions and socializing with several celebrities after rising to prominence.

However, Epstein's alleged crimes came to light for the first time in 2005 after the parents of a 14-year-old girl accused him of molesting her in Florida. He was taken into custody after police found several photos of the girl in his Palm Beach residence. After serving 13 months in prison for this case, Epstein was arrested once more in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Epstein died in August 2019 in his jail cell awaiting trial. His death turned the spotlight to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in 2020 on charges of helping Epstein run his network efficiently. But Rogan and Brolin were both of the opinion that several other influential people besides Maxwell were involved in Epstein's alleged illegal acts. Rogan said:

"Well, when we have things like the Epstein clients’ list that doesn’t get released, it fuels a kind of conspiracy theory about there being a list [of influential people behind him]. Well, for sure, someone has that list. Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail, right? So, she must have talked. There must have been conversations, and there must be a bunch of very powerful people who are on that list."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (7:43):

Joe Rogan has compared Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes to the heinous acts of P. Diddy

Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy have now become infamous names due to their alleged crimes. There are some similarities in the nature of the duo's alleged illegal acts.

In episode #2223 of JRE featuring Elon Musk, Joe Rogan drew a parallel between how P. Diddy and Epstein allegedly maintained the smooth flow of their illegal acts by dealing with influential people. Rogan said:

"The whole thing is so strange to watch it play out. It seems that the Diddy thing is like an Epstein-type compromise deal."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:26:31):

