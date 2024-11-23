Joe Rogan and Josh Brolin share eye-opening remarks on Sean Penn’s risky ties to El Chapo

Joe Rogan delved into detailed discussion with Josh Brolin about the noted actor and director Sean Penn's links to the Mexican drug lord El Chapo. The dialogue happened amidst Brolin's latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Rogan is known to share his take on several issues, starting from politics to sports, on the platform of his noted podcast. He talked to Brolin about a plethora of topics. But the duo spent quite some time discussing how Penn became the only American actor to interview El Chapo.

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is one of the most infamous drug lords in Mexican history. His empire, the Sinaloa Cartel, smuggled massive amounts of coc*ine into America. Reports say he was also the reason behind the deaths of almost 34,000 people.

Trending

El Chapo broke free despite being captured by the American authorities two times, in 1993 and 2014. Rogan and Brolin discussed how risky it was for Penn to interview El Chapo. The 57-year-old also mentioned that it was Penn's interview that led to Guzman's third and final arrest.

"He [Sean Penn] does wild s*it. Like, when he went down to Mexico and met El Chapo. Jesus Christ! That's a wild thing to do... That whole El Chapo thing was so crazy because that kind of is one of the things that got him caught. Yeah, because they track your cellphone data... Did he go solo [to interview El Chapo]? Well, he knew that lady, that hot Mexican reporter [Kate del Castillo, actually an actor]... and she knew El Chapo."

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Josh Brolin below (1:06):

Joe Rogan appreciated Conor McGregor's imitation of El Chapo

Conor McGregor is also known for his unique fashion sense besides his charismatic UFC appearances. McGregor tried to replicate El Chapo's look in the interview with Sean Penn for his pre-UFC 196 face-off with Rafael Dos Anjos.

While most of McGregor's face-offs end in chaos, he maintained an El Chapo-like coolness. He stretched out his hand for a handshake, just like El Chapo had offered to shake Penn's hand during the interview.

Joe Rogan was thoroughly entertained by McGregor's antics. He also took time to appreciate McGregor's act in an episode of JRE. Rogan said:

"He’s [McGregor] just a f**king animal. God damn, I love that guy. Come on man. Pretty f**king close [to El Chapo]. It’s just the handshake thing. Conor is normally putting his fists in people's faces and talking s*it and in that one he looks like he’s going to shake hands. Look at that, it’s like the same thing."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback