Joe Rogan lays bare his thoughts on gender pay gap: "They do a better job anyways, right ladies?" 

Joe Rogan has never been shy to share his thoughts on controversial topics. Recently, the UFC commentator weighed in on the gender pay gap, offering his take as well as highlighting what he believes is misinformation on the topic.

On episode #2293 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan welcomed Chris Williamson to the show once again. Williamson is an award-winning British podcaster who hosts the Modern Wisdom podcast. During their near three-hour chat, the pair covered a number of topics such as global affairs and politics, as well as landing on the always hot debate of the gender pay gap.

The gender pay gap is the difference in average earnings between employed men and women, typically measured in hourly earnings before tax. Women are often found to be paid less than men, but Joe Rogan believes that fact is often misused.

The JRE host doesn't believe gender pay gap means women are paid less for doing the same job as a man. Rogan believes if that was the case, companies would almost exclusively only employ women.

He explained:

"The wage gap between men and women is such an insidious lie. They're always saying, 'Women make 75 cents to every dollar a man makes.' People repeat that without understanding what it means. No, it's job choices and hours worked. Those are the primary factors that lead to men earning more than women."

He continued:

"It's not a man and a woman doing the same job and someone rips off the woman by only giving her 75 cents to what the man works. If that was the case, you would only employ women because women you'd pay them less and they'd do a better job anyways, right ladies?"

Check out Rogan's comments below (1:29:10):

Joe Rogan reacts to KSI pulling out of Dillon Danis bout

Joe Rogan recently offered his take on the news that KSI has pulled out of his boxing bout against Dillon Danis, postponing their clash.

Last week, KSI shared a video on social media explaining his reasons for delaying the bout. The YouTube star has been suffering from an illness for a number of weeks that would mean he wouldn't be at 100 perecent if they stepped in the ring.

Following the news of KSI's illness, the UFC commentator shared his thoughts during a recent episode of JRE Fight Companion. Rogan questioned why KSI would pull out as he doesn't believe he needs to be completely healthy to beat Danis.

He said:

“How does KSI pull out against Dillon Danis? Dillon’s not a boxer. KSI is a pretty good boxer, he’s legit. It’s crazy that he would [pull out]. You’d think he could not even be at his best and take that fight.”

Check out Rogan's comments here:

