Joe Rogan questions KSI pulling out of Dillon Danis fight, says he’s ‘legit’ and should’ve taken it regardless

Joe Rogan weighed in on KSI’s withdrawal from his highly anticipated boxing bout against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The UFC commentator questioned the decision and wondered why the YouTuber would pass up such a seemingly easy matchup.

Ad

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) Fight Companion, Rogan and his guests discussed KSI pulling out of the fight against Danis. The podcaster believed it was an easy matchup for the social media sensation, emphasizing the difference in boxing skills between the two. He expressed that KSI should have taken the fight despite not being at 100%.

Rogan said:

“How does KSI pull out against Dillon Danis? Dillon’s not a boxer. KSI is a pretty good boxer, he’s legit. It’s crazy that he would (pull out). You’d think he could not even be at his best and take that fight.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (via @acdmma_ on X) :

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pair was originally scheduled to face off in Manchester, England on March 29 under the Misfits Boxing promotion. However, KSI withdrew from the bout due to illness, leading to the fight being postponed for now.

KSI issued a statement revealing that he had been suffering from headaches, a severe cough, and overall low energy. He also expressed his disappointment over having to pull out of the fight.

This wasn’t the first time their fight failed to materialize. Initially, they were set to square off in January 2023, but ‘El Jefe’ pulled out of the bout at that time.

Ad

KSI prefers Dana White over Joe Rogan in MMA fight

In an interview with SPORTBible in 2023 ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury, KSI was asked who he would rather face in an MMA bout between UFC CEO Dana White and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The YouTuber picked White, pointing out Rogan's brutal leg kicks.

"We'll go Dana then. Joe Rogan's kicks are a bit deadly.”

Ad

Check out KSI’s comments below:

Ad

Notably, Rogan is known for his deadly leg kicks, with numerous videos of his powerful strikes going viral on the internet. He is also a Taekwondo black belt.

In his last boxing outing, KSI faced Tommy Fury. Despite putting in a strong effort, he was unable to get his hand raised and lost via unanimous decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.