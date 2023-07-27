Joe Rogan left confused over outrage on Jason Aldean song, says there are 'infinitely worse' rap songs still out there

Joe Rogan is an opinionated man with a breadth of different, but strong views. His podcast The Joe Rogan Experience serves as the main vehicle with which he shares these views, be they on mixed martial arts and science, or American politics, where he has expressed increasing disgust over the liberal left.

Sometimes, however, he'll touch on topics he doesn't usually explore, like music. On episode #2012 of his podcast, Joe Rogan and special guest Gad Saad spoke about the outrage drawn by Jason Aldean's hit song 'Try That in a Small Town.' According to Rogan, there are far worse songs in the world.

While 'Try That in a Small Town' is a country rock song, Rogan spoke about the supposedly worse content that's predominant in hip-hop. Specifically, he said the following:

"The level of outrage... look, I'm not saying that's the greatest song the world's ever known, you know? But the level of outrage coming from people that are upset about that song is so strange, when there are hundreds of rap songs out there that are infinitely worse and also enjoyable."

According to Rogan, the outrage drawn by the song is confusing given the lack of outrage received by worse songs from other genres. While he singled out hip hop, he has previously had acclaimed rappers like Freddie Gibbs and Danny Brown as guests on his podcast.

Furthermore, despite singling out hip hop, he still confessed to finding music from the genre enjoyable, separating what he enjoys from a subjective standpoint while still being able to make an objective criticism.

