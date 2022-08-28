"Ridiculous coddling and nonsense, terrible ideas" - Joe Rogan looks back at the infamous grievance studies controversy with Aaron Rodgers on JRE 

Joe Rogan discussed the infamous 'grievance studies' scandal with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

During the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the host and guest talked about "the woke mob" and how they believe people are getting tired of it. The UFC commentator then brought up the 'grievance studies,' pointing out that even academics are prone to buy into "nonsense" claims.

"One of the funniest ones were Peter Boghossian, Helen Pluckrose, and James Lindsay – they put together these 'grievance studies,'" Rogan said. "These fake studies and one was [about] homoerotic behavior and rape culture in dog parks. So they put together these fake [studies] and they got awards for these studies... These studies were peer-reviewed and they got applause for these things."

Watch the video below:

For context, the 'grievance studies' hoax was created by magazine editor Helen Pluckrose, mathematician James Lindsay, and philosopher Peter Boghossian. The trio fabricated several articles and submitted them to a variety of journals. By the time they ended the experiment, seven out of 20 fake articles had been published and lauded by academics.

Pluckrose and her colleagues staged the hoax to expose that academic institutions will publish untrue articles as long as they fit within the "woke culture" narrative. Rogan believes that while the group used underhanded methods, they certainly proved an important point:

"They were trying to highlight a real problem with nonsense – ridiculous coddling and nonsense, terrible ideas."

Listen to the full episode of The Joe Rogan Experience below:

More on Joe Rogan's take on the grievance studies

Peter Boghossian, one of the people behind the grievance studies, faced disciplinary action from Portland State University for his involvement in the hoax. The trio were also criticized by some within academia for what was perceived as the unethical nature of submitting deliberately bogus research.

During a 2019 episode of his Spotify-exclusive podcast, Joe Rogan weighed in on the controversial hoax. He told his guest Jonathan Haidt:

"They do have a point, if I'm going to be completely objective, about data fabrication. I mean technically... maybe they could've written that paper without saying they actually tested 10 thousand genitals of different dogs. But what's really important, I think, is that they recognize that regular people are paying attention to this now."

Watch the clip below:

