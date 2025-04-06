Joe Rogan looks back at the time he rued not getting his 'nose fixed' earlier: "10% more cardio, instantly"

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience Fight Companion podcast, Gordon Ryan, Brendan Schaub, and Eddie Bravo joined Joe Rogan. At one point in the conversation, Rogan expressed regret about not getting his nose fixed earlier in his career after realizing the benefits it had on cardio.

Ad

Rogan was praising former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s conditioning and physicality, which led him to discuss how 'Poatan's' cardio improved dramatically after getting his nose fixed.

The UFC commentator also highlighted how he personally suffered from nasal issues for years before finally opting for corrective surgery. He said:

“When we saw him [Alex Pereira] early in his career he did not have a nose [his cardio was bad] yeah his mouth was wide open all the time and then he got that nose fixed and then all. Man I remember when I got mine fixed I was like 'Why didn't I do this a long time ago?' He had like 10% more cardio instantly.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Schaub chimed in on the discussion and suggested that Pereira’s coach revealed that ‘Poatan’ was only breathing at six percent capacity before the surgery:

“His coach came out and was like, 'He was only breathing at 6% capacity,' and I was like, 'This is some bullsh*t.' Out of his nose, man out of his nose. I believe that. And then he got it fixed, and this f**king guy is unstoppable.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan’s and Brendan Schaub’s discussion below (46:04):

Ad

Cardio is a crucial aspect of MMA fights, and Rogan’s remarks highlighted how undergoing nose surgery can have a significant impact on a fighter’s career and overall health.

Joe Rogan praises Michael Chandler’s insane cardio

In episode #2266 of JRE, Joe Rogan hosted comedian Brian Simpson, who praised Michael Chandler's cardio, highlighting his backflips in the final round against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Ad

Their conversation saw Rogan lauding ‘Iron’s' disciplined work ethic, which he credited for improving his cardio:

"He's an animal. Well, he trains like nobody. I mean, his strength and conditioning routines, you can watch them online; they're f**king crazy. Cam Haynes went and trained with him once, said the guy's a maniac, but that's his weapon."

Ad

He added:

"To have that kind of discipline to have that kind of cardio, you have to have that work ethic."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Chandler below (2:31:52):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.